Reviewing Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IDRA)’s and CohBar Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR)’s results

Both Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) and CohBar Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 40.06 N/A -1.86 0.00 CohBar Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.36 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and CohBar Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and CohBar Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -72.6% -63.5% CohBar Inc. 0.00% -76% -62.3%

Risk and Volatility

Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.39 beta, while its volatility is 139.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, CohBar Inc.’s beta is 1.14 which is 14.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

9.8 and 9.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival CohBar Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 15.5 and 15.5 respectively. CohBar Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and CohBar Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 CohBar Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price is $10.5, while its potential upside is 346.81%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and CohBar Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 44.7% and 9.5% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.1% of Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 32.85% of CohBar Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5.47% 3.45% -8.47% 1.89% -58.78% -2.53% CohBar Inc. 13.79% -5.71% -40.43% -48.6% -70.27% -46.95%

For the past year Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than CohBar Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats CohBar Inc.

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of oligonucleotide therapeutics for oncology and rare diseases in the United States. It uses two drug discovery technology platforms to design and develop drug candidates, including toll-like receptor targeting technology and third-generation antisense (3GA) technology. The companyÂ’s drug candidates include IMO-2125, an agonist that is in Phase I/II clinical trials in combination with ipilimumab and pembrolizumab for the treatment of anti-PD-1 refractory metastatic melanoma and refractory solid tumors; IMO-8400, an antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of dermatomyositis. It also develops IDRA-008 for undisclosed liver target for rare disorder; 3GA compound for renal target; and IMO-9200, a drug candidate for potential use in selected autoimmune disease indications. In addition, the company is developing drug candidates to turn off the messenger RNA associated with disease causing genes. Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration and license agreement with GSK to research, develop, and commercialize selected molecules from its 3GA technology for the treatment of selected targets in renal disease; collaboration with Abbott Molecular Inc. for the development of an in vitro companion diagnostic; and Merck & Co to research, develop, and commercialize vaccine products. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

CohBar, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) to treat various diseases associated with aging and metabolic dysfunction. Its lead MBT drug candidates include CB4209 and CB4211, which are in IND-enabling studies for the treatment of fatty liver disease, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, obesity, and type 2 diabetes mellitus. The company is also developing Humanin, a mitochondrial-derived peptide to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease, atherosclerosis, myocardial and cerebral ischemia, and type 2 diabetes mellitus; SHLP-6 for the treatment of cancer; and SHLP-2 to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease and type 2 diabetes mellitus. CohBar, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.