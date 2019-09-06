Reviewing Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IDRA)’s and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 47.39 N/A -1.86 0.00 Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.81 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -72.6% -63.5% Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -52.4% -46.2%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 2.39 shows that Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 139.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 53.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.47 beta.

Liquidity

Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.8 while its Quick Ratio is 9.8. On the competitive side is, Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 1 Current Ratio and a 1 Quick Ratio. Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 235.61% upside potential and a consensus price target of $9.33.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 44.7% of Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 1.6% of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 42.8% of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5.47% 3.45% -8.47% 1.89% -58.78% -2.53% Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 21.62% 35% 35% 36.36% -49.06% 29.81%

For the past year Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -2.53% weaker performance while Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 29.81% stronger performance.

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of oligonucleotide therapeutics for oncology and rare diseases in the United States. It uses two drug discovery technology platforms to design and develop drug candidates, including toll-like receptor targeting technology and third-generation antisense (3GA) technology. The companyÂ’s drug candidates include IMO-2125, an agonist that is in Phase I/II clinical trials in combination with ipilimumab and pembrolizumab for the treatment of anti-PD-1 refractory metastatic melanoma and refractory solid tumors; IMO-8400, an antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of dermatomyositis. It also develops IDRA-008 for undisclosed liver target for rare disorder; 3GA compound for renal target; and IMO-9200, a drug candidate for potential use in selected autoimmune disease indications. In addition, the company is developing drug candidates to turn off the messenger RNA associated with disease causing genes. Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration and license agreement with GSK to research, develop, and commercialize selected molecules from its 3GA technology for the treatment of selected targets in renal disease; collaboration with Abbott Molecular Inc. for the development of an in vitro companion diagnostic; and Merck & Co to research, develop, and commercialize vaccine products. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutic products. The company develops Mino-Lok product, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of catheter related bloodstream infections; and Hydrocortisone-Lidocaine Cream for the treatment of mild to moderate hemorrhoids. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Alpex Pharma S.A. to develop and commercialize orally disintegrating tablet formulations of pharmaceutical products in United States, Canada, and Mexico. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey.