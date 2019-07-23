Reviewing Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IDRA)’s and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO)’s results

Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 174.88 N/A -1.86 0.00 China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 89 7.50 N/A 3.36 28.00

Table 1 highlights Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -72.6% -63.5% China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0.00% 8.9% 7.4%

Risk and Volatility

Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 147.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.47. From a competition point of view, China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. has a 1.27 beta which is 27.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.8 while its Quick Ratio is 9.8. On the competitive side is, China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. which has a 11.1 Current Ratio and a 9.1 Quick Ratio. China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

$10.5 is Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 313.39%. China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $88 average price target and a -5.62% potential downside. Based on the data given earlier, Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than China Biologic Products Holdings Inc., analysts view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 44.8% and 47.7% respectively. About 0.7% of Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. has 44.13% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. -26.11% -1.85% -3.97% -68.3% -82.22% -3.97% China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0.56% -2.39% 16.36% 35.79% 12.76% 23.84%

For the past year Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of oligonucleotide therapeutics for oncology and rare diseases in the United States. It uses two drug discovery technology platforms to design and develop drug candidates, including toll-like receptor targeting technology and third-generation antisense (3GA) technology. The companyÂ’s drug candidates include IMO-2125, an agonist that is in Phase I/II clinical trials in combination with ipilimumab and pembrolizumab for the treatment of anti-PD-1 refractory metastatic melanoma and refractory solid tumors; IMO-8400, an antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of dermatomyositis. It also develops IDRA-008 for undisclosed liver target for rare disorder; 3GA compound for renal target; and IMO-9200, a drug candidate for potential use in selected autoimmune disease indications. In addition, the company is developing drug candidates to turn off the messenger RNA associated with disease causing genes. Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration and license agreement with GSK to research, develop, and commercialize selected molecules from its 3GA technology for the treatment of selected targets in renal disease; collaboration with Abbott Molecular Inc. for the development of an in vitro companion diagnostic; and Merck & Co to research, develop, and commercialize vaccine products. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.