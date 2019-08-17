Reviewing Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IDRA)’s and BioPharmX Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) and BioPharmX Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 36.31 N/A -1.86 0.00 BioPharmX Corporation 1 91.08 N/A -2.02 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and BioPharmX Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and BioPharmX Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -72.6% -63.5% BioPharmX Corporation 0.00% -870.1% -334.1%

Volatility & Risk

Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current beta is 2.39 and it happens to be 139.00% more volatile than S&P 500. BioPharmX Corporation has a 0.07 beta and it is 93.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and BioPharmX Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 BioPharmX Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price is $10.5, while its potential upside is 392.96%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and BioPharmX Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 44.7% and 16.1%. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.64% of BioPharmX Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5.47% 3.45% -8.47% 1.89% -58.78% -2.53% BioPharmX Corporation -4.63% -27.88% -66.62% -83.71% -91.86% -84.41%

For the past year Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than BioPharmX Corporation

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats BioPharmX Corporation.

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of oligonucleotide therapeutics for oncology and rare diseases in the United States. It uses two drug discovery technology platforms to design and develop drug candidates, including toll-like receptor targeting technology and third-generation antisense (3GA) technology. The companyÂ’s drug candidates include IMO-2125, an agonist that is in Phase I/II clinical trials in combination with ipilimumab and pembrolizumab for the treatment of anti-PD-1 refractory metastatic melanoma and refractory solid tumors; IMO-8400, an antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of dermatomyositis. It also develops IDRA-008 for undisclosed liver target for rare disorder; 3GA compound for renal target; and IMO-9200, a drug candidate for potential use in selected autoimmune disease indications. In addition, the company is developing drug candidates to turn off the messenger RNA associated with disease causing genes. Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration and license agreement with GSK to research, develop, and commercialize selected molecules from its 3GA technology for the treatment of selected targets in renal disease; collaboration with Abbott Molecular Inc. for the development of an in vitro companion diagnostic; and Merck & Co to research, develop, and commercialize vaccine products. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

BioPharmX Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel prescription and over-the-counter (OTC) products that address dermatology and womenÂ’s health markets. The company offers VI2OLET, an OTC molecular iodine dietary supplement that addresses cyclic breast discomfort and for the alleviation of symptoms of fibrocystic breast condition (FBC). Its clinical-stage product candidates include BPX03, a molecular iodine tablet, which is in pre-Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of periodic breast pain associated with FBC and cyclic mastalgia; and BPX01, a topical antibiotic gel that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of acne vulgaris. The company is also developing BPX02, an injectable product for aesthetic dermatology applications. It serves pharmaceutical companies; physicianÂ’s practices, including obstetricians and gynecologists, dermatologists, and general practitioners; and retail customers through retail sales channels and/or pharmacy outlets. The company has collaboration and licensing agreement with Iogen LLC to develop molecular iodine formulations; and collaboration and supply agreement with NuTech Medical, Inc. to develop products in the field of dermatology. BioPharmX Corporation is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.