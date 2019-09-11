Reviewing Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IDRA)’s and Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) and Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 39.81 N/A -1.86 0.00 Applied Therapeutics Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -4.17 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -72.6% -63.5% Applied Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Applied Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 124.36% for Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. with consensus price target of $7.

Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Applied Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 44.7% and 0%. Insiders held 0.1% of Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5.47% 3.45% -8.47% 1.89% -58.78% -2.53% Applied Therapeutics Inc. 0.22% 10.32% 0% 0% 0% -3.3%

For the past year Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Applied Therapeutics Inc.

Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Applied Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of oligonucleotide therapeutics for oncology and rare diseases in the United States. It uses two drug discovery technology platforms to design and develop drug candidates, including toll-like receptor targeting technology and third-generation antisense (3GA) technology. The companyÂ’s drug candidates include IMO-2125, an agonist that is in Phase I/II clinical trials in combination with ipilimumab and pembrolizumab for the treatment of anti-PD-1 refractory metastatic melanoma and refractory solid tumors; IMO-8400, an antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of dermatomyositis. It also develops IDRA-008 for undisclosed liver target for rare disorder; 3GA compound for renal target; and IMO-9200, a drug candidate for potential use in selected autoimmune disease indications. In addition, the company is developing drug candidates to turn off the messenger RNA associated with disease causing genes. Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration and license agreement with GSK to research, develop, and commercialize selected molecules from its 3GA technology for the treatment of selected targets in renal disease; collaboration with Abbott Molecular Inc. for the development of an in vitro companion diagnostic; and Merck & Co to research, develop, and commercialize vaccine products. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.