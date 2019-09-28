Reviewing Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IDRA)’s and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)’s results

Since Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 20.19M -1.86 0.00 Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 83 -0.22 110.23M -7.88 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 777,315,777.32% -72.6% -63.5% Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 133,466,521.37% -53.9% -45.5%

Risk and Volatility

Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 139.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.39 beta. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 2.44 beta is the reason why it is 144.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 9.8 while its Current Ratio is 9.8. Meanwhile, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.3 while its Quick Ratio is 9.1. Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 6 2.75

$7 is Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 168.20%. Competitively Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus price target of $117.89, with potential upside of 45.36%. Based on the data given earlier, Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 44.7% and 89.2% respectively. Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.1%. Comparatively, 0.5% are Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5.47% 3.45% -8.47% 1.89% -58.78% -2.53% Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1.45% 7.75% -6.55% -5.03% -19.85% 6.42%

For the past year Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -2.53% weaker performance while Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 6.42% stronger performance.

Summary

Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 7 of the 12 factors Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of oligonucleotide therapeutics for oncology and rare diseases in the United States. It uses two drug discovery technology platforms to design and develop drug candidates, including toll-like receptor targeting technology and third-generation antisense (3GA) technology. The companyÂ’s drug candidates include IMO-2125, an agonist that is in Phase I/II clinical trials in combination with ipilimumab and pembrolizumab for the treatment of anti-PD-1 refractory metastatic melanoma and refractory solid tumors; IMO-8400, an antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of dermatomyositis. It also develops IDRA-008 for undisclosed liver target for rare disorder; 3GA compound for renal target; and IMO-9200, a drug candidate for potential use in selected autoimmune disease indications. In addition, the company is developing drug candidates to turn off the messenger RNA associated with disease causing genes. Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration and license agreement with GSK to research, develop, and commercialize selected molecules from its 3GA technology for the treatment of selected targets in renal disease; collaboration with Abbott Molecular Inc. for the development of an in vitro companion diagnostic; and Merck & Co to research, develop, and commercialize vaccine products. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics based on RNA interference. Its pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics is focused on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, and hepatic infectious diseases. The companyÂ’s clinical development programs include Patisiran, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis (ATTR); Fitusiran, an investigational RNAi therapeutic that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia and rare bleeding disorders; and Inclisiran (ALN-PCSsc), which is in Phase II clinical trial for hypercholesterolemia. Its early stage clinical programs include Givosiran that is in Phase I trial to treat acute hepatic porphyrias; ALN-CC5 for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases; ALN-GO1 to treat primary hyperoxaluria 1; ALN-TTRsc02, an investigational RNAi therapeutic targeting TTR for the treatment of various forms of ATTR amyloidosis; and ALN-HBV for the treatment of Hepatitis B virus. The company has strategic alliances and collaboration agreements primarily with Sanofi Genzyme; The Medicines Company; Monsanto Company; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; The University of British Columbia; and Acuitas Therapeutics Inc.; and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.