Reviewing Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IDRA)’s and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 41.09 N/A -1.86 0.00 Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation 42 89.77 N/A -0.44 0.00

Table 1 highlights Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -72.6% -63.5% Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 9.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 9.8. The Current Ratio of rival Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation is 7.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 7.1. Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 234.41% and an $9.33 consensus target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 44.7% and 46.2%. About 0.1% of Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 4.7% of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5.47% 3.45% -8.47% 1.89% -58.78% -2.53% Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation -4.53% -3.87% 0% 0% 0% -4.34%

For the past year Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bearish than Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation.

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of oligonucleotide therapeutics for oncology and rare diseases in the United States. It uses two drug discovery technology platforms to design and develop drug candidates, including toll-like receptor targeting technology and third-generation antisense (3GA) technology. The companyÂ’s drug candidates include IMO-2125, an agonist that is in Phase I/II clinical trials in combination with ipilimumab and pembrolizumab for the treatment of anti-PD-1 refractory metastatic melanoma and refractory solid tumors; IMO-8400, an antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of dermatomyositis. It also develops IDRA-008 for undisclosed liver target for rare disorder; 3GA compound for renal target; and IMO-9200, a drug candidate for potential use in selected autoimmune disease indications. In addition, the company is developing drug candidates to turn off the messenger RNA associated with disease causing genes. Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration and license agreement with GSK to research, develop, and commercialize selected molecules from its 3GA technology for the treatment of selected targets in renal disease; collaboration with Abbott Molecular Inc. for the development of an in vitro companion diagnostic; and Merck & Co to research, develop, and commercialize vaccine products. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.