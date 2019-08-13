Reviewing Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IDRA)’s and Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) and Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 38.70 N/A -1.86 0.00 Acer Therapeutics Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -2.71 0.00

Table 1 highlights Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -72.6% -63.5% Acer Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -67.4% -61.7%

Risk and Volatility

Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 139.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.39 beta. Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s 1.48 beta is the reason why it is 48.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

9.8 and 9.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 10.9 and 10.9 respectively. Acer Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Acer Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Acer Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The consensus price target of Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $10.5, with potential upside of 362.56%. Meanwhile, Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target is $44, while its potential upside is 1,804.76%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Acer Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 44.7% of Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 61.1% of Acer Therapeutics Inc. shares. About 0.1% of Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.3% of Acer Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5.47% 3.45% -8.47% 1.89% -58.78% -2.53% Acer Therapeutics Inc. 2.4% -23.92% -84.35% -87.67% -84.67% -85.14%

For the past year Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Acer Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Acer Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of oligonucleotide therapeutics for oncology and rare diseases in the United States. It uses two drug discovery technology platforms to design and develop drug candidates, including toll-like receptor targeting technology and third-generation antisense (3GA) technology. The companyÂ’s drug candidates include IMO-2125, an agonist that is in Phase I/II clinical trials in combination with ipilimumab and pembrolizumab for the treatment of anti-PD-1 refractory metastatic melanoma and refractory solid tumors; IMO-8400, an antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of dermatomyositis. It also develops IDRA-008 for undisclosed liver target for rare disorder; 3GA compound for renal target; and IMO-9200, a drug candidate for potential use in selected autoimmune disease indications. In addition, the company is developing drug candidates to turn off the messenger RNA associated with disease causing genes. Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration and license agreement with GSK to research, develop, and commercialize selected molecules from its 3GA technology for the treatment of selected targets in renal disease; collaboration with Abbott Molecular Inc. for the development of an in vitro companion diagnostic; and Merck & Co to research, develop, and commercialize vaccine products. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Acer Therapeutics Inc. develops therapies for the treatment of serious ultra-rare diseases with critical unmet medical needs. The company offers Celiprolol for vascular ehlers-danlos syndrome and ACER-001 for maple syrup urine disease (MSUD). It also offers advancing ACER-001 for the treatment of urea cycle disorders (UCD). The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.