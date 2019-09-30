Reviewing IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (IDYA)’s and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE)’s results

IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 8 0.00 3.42M -1.96 0.00 Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 0.00 21.04M -2.27 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 44,647,519.58% 0% 0% Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 200,000,000.00% -64.1% -54.9%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. is 13.9 while its Current Ratio is 13.9. Meanwhile, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.9 while its Quick Ratio is 9.9. IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

The upside potential is 233.33% for IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. with consensus price target of $30. On the other hand, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 91.80% and its consensus price target is $14.5. The information presented earlier suggests that IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. looks more robust than Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 32.5% of IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 24.8% of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 19.3% of IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 13.78% of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 4.56% -25.94% 0% 0% 0% -36.46% Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.75% -24.95% -11.08% 110.54% 56.43% 256.57%

For the past year IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend while Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 11 factors IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. beats Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary synthetic cannabinoid therapeutics formulated for transdermal delivery. Its product candidates include ZYN002, which is in Phase II clinical trial for adult patients with refractory epileptic focal seizures and osteoarthritis, as well as pediatric patients with fragile X syndrome; and ZYN001 that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of fibromyalgia and peripheral neuropathic pain. The company was formerly known as AllTranz, Inc. and changed its name to Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2014. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Devon, Pennsylvania.