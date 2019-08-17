Reviewing IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (IDYA)’s and XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT)’s results

IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) and XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.96 0.00 XBiotech Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -0.64 0.00

In table 1 we can see IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. and XBiotech Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% XBiotech Inc. 0.00% -51.9% -48.9%

Liquidity

IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 13.9 while its Quick Ratio is 13.9. On the competitive side is, XBiotech Inc. which has a 4.6 Current Ratio and a 4.6 Quick Ratio. IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to XBiotech Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. and XBiotech Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 XBiotech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average target price of XBiotech Inc. is $13, which is potential 59.51% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 32.5% of IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 18.9% of XBiotech Inc. are owned by institutional investors. IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 19.3%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 20.8% of XBiotech Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 4.56% -25.94% 0% 0% 0% -36.46% XBiotech Inc. 2.62% -6.75% -19.54% 9.15% 58.92% 38.58%

For the past year IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. has -36.46% weaker performance while XBiotech Inc. has 38.58% stronger performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. beats XBiotech Inc.

XBiotech Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product is Xilonix, which is also known as MABp1, a therapeutic antibody that neutralizes interleukin-1 alpha, which has completed Phase III clinical trial in Europe for the treatment of symptomatic and advanced colorectal cancer. It has also investigating its lead product candidate in various clinical trials for other inflammatory conditions, including vascular disease, type II diabetes, acne, psoriasis, pyoderma gangrenosum, and hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as staphylococcus aureus infection, influenza, and clostridium difficile infection diseases. XBiotech, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.