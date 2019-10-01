Reviewing IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (IDYA)’s and Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) and Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 8 0.00 3.42M -1.96 0.00 Synlogic Inc. 3 0.00 15.56M -2.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. and Synlogic Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 44,415,584.42% 0% 0% Synlogic Inc. 511,287,089.67% -38.9% -33.6%

Liquidity

IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 13.9 while its Quick Ratio is 13.9. On the competitive side is, Synlogic Inc. which has a 11.5 Current Ratio and a 11.5 Quick Ratio. IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Synlogic Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. and Synlogic Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Synlogic Inc. 1 0 0 1.00

IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. has an average target price of $30, and a 232.59% upside potential. Competitively the consensus target price of Synlogic Inc. is $2, which is potential -8.47% downside. Based on the data delivered earlier, IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. is looking more favorable than Synlogic Inc., analysts view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. and Synlogic Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 32.5% and 82.8%. 19.3% are IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Synlogic Inc. has 25.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 4.56% -25.94% 0% 0% 0% -36.46% Synlogic Inc. -9.95% -40.13% -35.81% -25.4% -39.74% -19.97%

For the past year Synlogic Inc. has weaker performance than IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.

Summary

IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. beats Synlogic Inc. on 7 of the 11 factors.

Synlogic, Inc. develops synthetic biotic medicines for the treatment of patients with urea cycle disorder and phenylketonuria. The company is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.