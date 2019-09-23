Reviewing IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (IDYA)’s and Sage Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)’s results

IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) and Sage Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.96 0.00 Sage Therapeutics Inc. 168 5185.58 N/A -9.74 0.00

In table 1 we can see IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. and Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. and Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Sage Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -43.5% -40.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. is 13.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 13.9. The Current Ratio of rival Sage Therapeutics Inc. is 20.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 20.1. Sage Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. and Sage Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Sage Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.’s upside potential is 228.95% at a $30 average price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. and Sage Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 32.5% and 98.75%. 19.3% are IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.2% of Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 4.56% -25.94% 0% 0% 0% -36.46% Sage Therapeutics Inc. -8.19% -12.82% -3.85% 20.87% 6.31% 67.39%

For the past year IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend while Sage Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate includes SAGE-547, a proprietary intravenous formulation of allopregnanolone that is in Phase III clinical development as an adjunctive therapy for the treatment of super-refractory status epilepticus (SRSE), as well as for the treatment of post-partum depression (PPD). The companyÂ’s product pipeline includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of PPD, major depressive disorders, essential tremor, and ParkinsonÂ’s diseases; and SAGE-689 a novel positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of status epilepticus. In addition, its product pipeline that are in preclinical stage comprises SAGE-105, a novel neuroactive steroid for the treatment of orphon epilepsies; SAGE-324, a novel neuroactive steroid for the treatment of GABA hypofunction; and SAGE-718, a novel oxysterol-based positive allosteric modulator of NMDA receptors for the treatment of cerebrosterol deficit disorders, anti-NMDA receptor encephalitis, and NMDA hypofunction. The company was formerly known as Sterogen Biopharma, Inc. and changed its name to Sage Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2011. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.