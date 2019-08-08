Reviewing IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (IDYA)’s and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY)’s results

IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.96 0.00 NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 2.04 N/A -0.50 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -175.4% -83.4%

Liquidity

IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 13.9 and 13.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 1.3 and 1.2 respectively. IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 32.5% and 1.1% respectively. 19.3% are IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 55.2% are NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 4.56% -25.94% 0% 0% 0% -36.46% NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 18.58% -22.54% 36.04% -29.84% -40.44% 73.42%

For the past year IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. has -36.46% weaker performance while NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 73.42% stronger performance.

Summary

IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. beats NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets anti-infective products for the eye care market in the United States. Its commercial products include the Neutrox family of products, Avenova for the eye care market; Aganocide compounds patented synthetic molecules with a range of spectrum of uses against bacteria, viruses, and fungi; Auriclosene Irrigation Solution for urology; CelleRx for the dermatology market; intelli-Case, a device for soft and rigid gas permeable contact lenses; and NeutroPhase for wound care. The company has collaboration and license agreement with Virbac to develop its Auriclosene compounds for veterinary markets. The company was formerly known as NovaCal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in February 2007. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Emeryville, California.