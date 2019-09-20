Reviewing IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (IDYA)’s and Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST)’s results

This is a contrast between IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) and Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.96 0.00 Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -73.12 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. and Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. is 13.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 13.9. The Current Ratio of rival Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 18.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 18.6. Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. and Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 232.59% and an $30 average target price. Competitively the average target price of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $27.25, which is potential 36.25% upside. The results provided earlier shows that IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. appears more favorable than Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. and Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 32.5% and 59.9% respectively. About 19.3% of IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 23.6% of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 4.56% -25.94% 0% 0% 0% -36.46% Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. -17.43% -37.6% 0% 0% 0% 5.4%

For the past year IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. has -36.46% weaker performance while Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 5.4% stronger performance.

Summary

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. on 3 of the 5 factors.