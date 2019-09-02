Reviewing IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (IDYA)’s and Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) and Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.96
|0.00
|Mesoblast Limited
|5
|28.52
|N/A
|-0.92
|0.00
In table 1 we can see IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. and Mesoblast Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Mesoblast Limited
|0.00%
|-17.1%
|-13.1%
Liquidity
IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 13.9 and 13.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Mesoblast Limited are 1.9 and 1.9 respectively. IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Mesoblast Limited.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 32.5% of IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 2.6% of Mesoblast Limited are owned by institutional investors. About 19.3% of IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.’s share are held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.
|4.56%
|-25.94%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-36.46%
|Mesoblast Limited
|-2.83%
|1.98%
|-8.85%
|13.44%
|-27.26%
|25%
For the past year IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. has -36.46% weaker performance while Mesoblast Limited has 25% stronger performance.
Summary
IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. beats Mesoblast Limited on 4 of the 7 factors.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.