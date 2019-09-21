Reviewing IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (IDYA)’s and Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE)’s results

IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) and Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.96 0.00 Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 5 1.76 N/A -0.82 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. and Jounce Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. and Jounce Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -26% -11.7%

Liquidity

IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 13.9 while its Quick Ratio is 13.9. On the competitive side is, Jounce Therapeutics Inc. which has a 2.2 Current Ratio and a 2.2 Quick Ratio. IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Jounce Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. and Jounce Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.’s consensus price target is $30, while its potential upside is 232.59%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. and Jounce Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 32.5% and 74.2% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 19.3% of IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.7% of Jounce Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 4.56% -25.94% 0% 0% 0% -36.46% Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 5.97% -2.84% -14.62% 20.65% -32.15% 42.14%

For the past year IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. has -36.46% weaker performance while Jounce Therapeutics Inc. has 42.14% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. beats Jounce Therapeutics Inc.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, focuses on developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors. Its lead product candidate, JTX-2011, is a clinical stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates ICOS, a protein on the surface of certain T cells commonly found in various solid tumors. The company is also developing JTX-4014, an anti-PD-1 antibody. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a master research and collaboration agreement with Celgene Corporation focused on developing and commercializing biologic immunotherapies. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.