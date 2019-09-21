Reviewing IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (IDYA)’s and Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE)’s results

IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) and Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.96
|0.00
|Jounce Therapeutics Inc.
|5
|1.76
|N/A
|-0.82
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. and Jounce Therapeutics Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. and Jounce Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Jounce Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-26%
|-11.7%
Liquidity
IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 13.9 while its Quick Ratio is 13.9. On the competitive side is, Jounce Therapeutics Inc. which has a 2.2 Current Ratio and a 2.2 Quick Ratio. IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Jounce Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Ratings
Ratings and Recommendations for IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. and Jounce Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Jounce Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.’s consensus price target is $30, while its potential upside is 232.59%.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. and Jounce Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 32.5% and 74.2% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 19.3% of IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.7% of Jounce Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.
|4.56%
|-25.94%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-36.46%
|Jounce Therapeutics Inc.
|5.97%
|-2.84%
|-14.62%
|20.65%
|-32.15%
|42.14%
For the past year IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. has -36.46% weaker performance while Jounce Therapeutics Inc. has 42.14% stronger performance.
Summary
On 5 of the 8 factors IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. beats Jounce Therapeutics Inc.
Jounce Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, focuses on developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors. Its lead product candidate, JTX-2011, is a clinical stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates ICOS, a protein on the surface of certain T cells commonly found in various solid tumors. The company is also developing JTX-4014, an anti-PD-1 antibody. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a master research and collaboration agreement with Celgene Corporation focused on developing and commercializing biologic immunotherapies. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
