Reviewing IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (IDYA)’s and Innoviva Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)’s results

IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) and Innoviva Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.96 0.00 Innoviva Inc. 13 4.28 N/A 3.37 3.52

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Innoviva Inc. 0.00% 334.6% 74.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. are 13.9 and 13.9 respectively. Its competitor Innoviva Inc.’s Current Ratio is 42.5 and its Quick Ratio is 42.5. Innoviva Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Innoviva Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.’s consensus target price is $30, while its potential upside is 232.59%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 32.5% of IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 80.5% of Innoviva Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 19.3% of IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Innoviva Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 4.56% -25.94% 0% 0% 0% -36.46% Innoviva Inc. -8.83% -18.35% -14.84% -34.8% -15.98% -31.92%

For the past year Innoviva Inc. has weaker performance than IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.

Summary

Innoviva Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.

Innoviva, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio of respiratory products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, (fluticasone furoate/ vilanterol, FF/VI) and ANORO ELLIPTA (umeclidinium bromide/ vilanterol, UMEC/VI). The company, under its the Long-Acting Beta2 Agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement and the strategic alliance agreement with Glaxo Group Limited (GSK), is entitled to receive royalties on the sales of RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA; and a 15% of any future payments made by GSK under its agreements relating to the combination FF/UMEC/VI and the Bifunctional Muscarinic Antagonist-Beta2 Agonist program, as monotherapy and in combination with other therapeutically active components. It has LABA collaboration agreement with GSK to develop and commercialize once-daily LABA products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. The company was formerly known as Theravance, Inc. and changed its name to Innoviva, Inc. in January 2016. Innoviva, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.