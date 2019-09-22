Reviewing IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (IDYA)’s and Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH)’s results

Both IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) and Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.96
|0.00
|Hoth Therapeutics Inc.
|6
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.33
|0.00
Demonstrates IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. and Hoth Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) and Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Hoth Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 13.9 and a Quick Ratio of 13.9. Competitively, Hoth Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 59.8 and has 59.8 Quick Ratio. Hoth Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.
Analyst Ratings
The Ratings and Recommendations for IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. and Hoth Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Hoth Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The consensus target price of IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. is $30, with potential upside of 232.59%.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 32.5% of IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0.2% of Hoth Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 19.3% of IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 34.3% of Hoth Therapeutics Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.
|4.56%
|-25.94%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-36.46%
|Hoth Therapeutics Inc.
|-20.06%
|4.74%
|6.3%
|0%
|0%
|-32.71%
For the past year Hoth Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.
Summary
Hoth Therapeutics Inc. beats IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. on 3 of the 5 factors.
