Reviewing IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (IDYA)’s and Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH)’s results

Both IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) and Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.96 0.00 Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -0.33 0.00

Demonstrates IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. and Hoth Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) and Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 13.9 and a Quick Ratio of 13.9. Competitively, Hoth Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 59.8 and has 59.8 Quick Ratio. Hoth Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. and Hoth Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. is $30, with potential upside of 232.59%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 32.5% of IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0.2% of Hoth Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 19.3% of IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 34.3% of Hoth Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 4.56% -25.94% 0% 0% 0% -36.46% Hoth Therapeutics Inc. -20.06% 4.74% 6.3% 0% 0% -32.71%

For the past year Hoth Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.

Summary

Hoth Therapeutics Inc. beats IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. on 3 of the 5 factors.