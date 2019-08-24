Reviewing IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (IDYA)’s and Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX)’s results

IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) and Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.96 0.00 Heat Biologics Inc. 1 3.65 N/A -0.19 0.00

Demonstrates IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. and Heat Biologics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Heat Biologics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. are 13.9 and 13.9 respectively. Its competitor Heat Biologics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.7 and its Quick Ratio is 5.7. IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Heat Biologics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. and Heat Biologics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Heat Biologics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, Heat Biologics Inc.’s potential upside is 1,410.00% and its average target price is $8.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 32.5% of IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 10.9% of Heat Biologics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 19.3% of IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3.62% of Heat Biologics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 4.56% -25.94% 0% 0% 0% -36.46% Heat Biologics Inc. 23.53% 1.47% -33% -49.95% -65.01% -27.53%

For the past year IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. was more bearish than Heat Biologics Inc.

Summary

Heat Biologics Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.

Heat Biologics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel allogeneic therapies for a range of cancers and infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops its products based on T cell-stimulating platform technologies, including immune pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology designed to educate and stimulate the immune system against specific disease targets, such as cancer cells; and combination pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology that combines a pan-antigen T cell activating vaccine and a T cell co-stimulator in a single product. Its product candidates include HS-110 that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and HS-410, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.