Reviewing IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (IDYA)’s and Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA)’s results

IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) and Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.96 0.00 Gamida Cell Ltd. 8 0.00 N/A -2.47 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. and Gamida Cell Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Gamida Cell Ltd. 0.00% -662.4% -130.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. is 13.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 13.9. The Current Ratio of rival Gamida Cell Ltd. is 6.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 6.5. IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Gamida Cell Ltd.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 32.5% of IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. shares and 13.1% of Gamida Cell Ltd. shares. IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders are 19.3%. Insiders Competitively, held 65.61% of Gamida Cell Ltd. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 4.56% -25.94% 0% 0% 0% -36.46% Gamida Cell Ltd. -5.13% -27.31% -51.06% -74.27% 0% -62.78%

For the past year IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Gamida Cell Ltd.

Summary

IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. beats Gamida Cell Ltd. on 6 of the 6 factors.

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing cell therapies to cure cancer, and rare and serious hematologic diseases in the United States, the European Union, and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is NiCord, a nicotinamide (NAM)-expanded cord blood cell therapy that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use as a curative stem cell graft for patients in hematopoietic stem cell transplant. It is also developing NAM-NK, an innate immunotherapy of expanded natural killer cells, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma and multiple myeloma. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.