Reviewing IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (IDYA)’s and FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)’s results

IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) and FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.96 0.00 FibroGen Inc. 48 11.07 N/A -1.07 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) and FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% FibroGen Inc. 0.00% -18.4% -10.6%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. is 13.9 while its Current Ratio is 13.9. Meanwhile, FibroGen Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.2 while its Quick Ratio is 6.2. IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than FibroGen Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. and FibroGen Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 FibroGen Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

On the other hand, FibroGen Inc.’s potential upside is 58.90% and its average price target is $71.33.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 32.5% of IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 67.8% of FibroGen Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 19.3% are IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, FibroGen Inc. has 4.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 4.56% -25.94% 0% 0% 0% -36.46% FibroGen Inc. 0.34% 2.94% 2.85% -16.29% -23.4% 2.12%

For the past year IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. has -36.46% weaker performance while FibroGen Inc. has 2.12% stronger performance.

Summary

FibroGen Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.

FibroGen, Inc., a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic agents to treat serious unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease; Pamrevlumab, a human-monoclonal antibody that inhibits the activity of connective tissue growth factor, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, liver fibrosis, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and FG-5200 for the treatment of corneal blindness resulting from partial thickness corneal damage. It has collaboration agreements with Astellas Pharma Inc. and AstraZeneca AB. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.