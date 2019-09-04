Reviewing IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (IDYA)’s and EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) and EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.96
|0.00
|EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|4
|2.49
|N/A
|-0.19
|0.00
In table 1 we can see IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. and EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) and EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-69.3%
|-48.4%
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. is 13.9 while its Current Ratio is 13.9. Meanwhile, EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.2 while its Quick Ratio is 7.2. IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. and EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 32.5% and 40.1% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 19.3% of IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 4.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.
|4.56%
|-25.94%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-36.46%
|EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-7.15%
|-14.35%
|-23.52%
|-57.85%
|-61.04%
|-55.6%
For the past year IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. has stronger performance than EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Summary
IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.
EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug compositions and drug delivery systems for treating diseases and disorders of the eye. The company is developing EGP-437 for the treatment of various inflammatory conditions of the eye, including the treatment of ocular inflammation and pain in post-surgical cataract patients; and uveitis, a debilitating form of intraocular inflammation of the anterior portion of the uvea. It is also developing the EyeGate Ocular Bandage Gel, a topically-applied eye drop formulation that has completed its first-in-man clinical trial for the management of corneal epithelial defects, as well as to accelerate re-epithelization of the ocular surface following surgery, injection, and other traumatic and non-traumatic conditions. In addition, the company is developing Eyegate II drug delivery system. It has license agreements with the University of Miami and its School of Medicine; subsidiaries of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.; BioTime, Inc.; and the University of Utah Research Foundation. Eyegate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.
