Reviewing IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (IDYA)’s and EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) and EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.96 0.00 EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 2.49 N/A -0.19 0.00

In table 1 we can see IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. and EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) and EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -69.3% -48.4%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. is 13.9 while its Current Ratio is 13.9. Meanwhile, EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.2 while its Quick Ratio is 7.2. IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. and EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 32.5% and 40.1% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 19.3% of IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 4.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 4.56% -25.94% 0% 0% 0% -36.46% EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.15% -14.35% -23.52% -57.85% -61.04% -55.6%

For the past year IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. has stronger performance than EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug compositions and drug delivery systems for treating diseases and disorders of the eye. The company is developing EGP-437 for the treatment of various inflammatory conditions of the eye, including the treatment of ocular inflammation and pain in post-surgical cataract patients; and uveitis, a debilitating form of intraocular inflammation of the anterior portion of the uvea. It is also developing the EyeGate Ocular Bandage Gel, a topically-applied eye drop formulation that has completed its first-in-man clinical trial for the management of corneal epithelial defects, as well as to accelerate re-epithelization of the ocular surface following surgery, injection, and other traumatic and non-traumatic conditions. In addition, the company is developing Eyegate II drug delivery system. It has license agreements with the University of Miami and its School of Medicine; subsidiaries of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.; BioTime, Inc.; and the University of Utah Research Foundation. Eyegate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.