Reviewing IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (IDYA)’s and Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON)’s results

This is a contrast between IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) and Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 8 0.00 3.42M -1.96 0.00 Cronos Group Inc. 11 0.00 176.99M -0.03 0.00

Demonstrates IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. and Cronos Group Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 45,178,335.54% 0% 0% Cronos Group Inc. 1,540,382,941.69% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. and Cronos Group Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Cronos Group Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.’s consensus price target is $30, while its potential upside is 227.15%. Competitively Cronos Group Inc. has a consensus price target of $18.33, with potential upside of 100.33%. The information presented earlier suggests that IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. looks more robust than Cronos Group Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 32.5% of IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. shares and 9.35% of Cronos Group Inc. shares. 19.3% are IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 48.28% of Cronos Group Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 4.56% -25.94% 0% 0% 0% -36.46% Cronos Group Inc. -10.5% -13.8% -19.05% -25.07% 133.28% 32.92%

For the past year IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. has -36.46% weaker performance while Cronos Group Inc. has 32.92% stronger performance.

Summary

Cronos Group Inc. beats IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Cronos Group Inc., formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations (?MMPR?). The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada. The firm is primarily an equity investor, may also advance debt as appropriate. It seeks to make minority investments with appropriate governance and shareholder rights. The firm seeks board representation consistent with the size of the investment, but does not need control. Cronos Group Inc. was incorporated in January, 2013 and is based in Toronto, Canada with an additional office in in Toronto, Canada.