Reviewing IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (IDYA)’s and Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS)’s results

We are comparing IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) and Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.96 0.00 Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -1.52 0.00

Profitability

Table 2 has IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. and Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -38.7% -35.7%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. is 13.9 while its Current Ratio is 13.9. Meanwhile, Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 12.4 while its Quick Ratio is 12.4. IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 32.5% of IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. shares and 84.9% of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. About 19.3% of IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 5.09% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 4.56% -25.94% 0% 0% 0% -36.46% Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. -17.34% -5.78% -7.35% 0.26% -59.65% 6.54%

For the past year IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend while Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

On 4 of the 6 factors IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. beats Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel immuno-oncology therapies that are designed to harness the immune system to attack cancer cells. Its lead product candidate is CPI-444, an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint. The company is also developing an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody that inhibits the production of adenosine; an antagonist of the adenosine A2B receptor; and small molecule covalent inhibitors of interleukin-2 inducible kinase. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Burlingame, California.