Reviewing IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (IDYA)’s and Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN)’s results

IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) and Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.96
|0.00
|Celsion Corporation
|2
|71.28
|N/A
|-0.55
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. and Celsion Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Celsion Corporation
|0.00%
|-51.1%
|-21.4%
Liquidity
IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 13.9 and a Quick Ratio of 13.9. Competitively, Celsion Corporation’s Current Ratio is 4.2 and has 4.2 Quick Ratio. IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Celsion Corporation.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. and Celsion Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 32.5% and 9.2% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 19.3% of IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of Celsion Corporation’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.
|4.56%
|-25.94%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-36.46%
|Celsion Corporation
|-1.13%
|-0.57%
|-20.45%
|-18.22%
|-35.19%
|24.11%
For the past year IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend while Celsion Corporation had bullish trend.
Summary
On 4 of the 7 factors IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. beats Celsion Corporation.
Celsion Corporation, an oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapy, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA based therapy products for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product includes ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trials for primary liver cancer; and under Phase II clinical trials for recurrent chest wall breast cancer. It is also developing GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapeutic product for the localized treatment of ovarian and brain cancers. Celsion Corporation was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, New Jersey.
