Reviewing IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (IDYA)’s and Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN)’s results

IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) and Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.96 0.00 Celsion Corporation 2 71.28 N/A -0.55 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. and Celsion Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Celsion Corporation 0.00% -51.1% -21.4%

Liquidity

IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 13.9 and a Quick Ratio of 13.9. Competitively, Celsion Corporation’s Current Ratio is 4.2 and has 4.2 Quick Ratio. IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Celsion Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. and Celsion Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 32.5% and 9.2% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 19.3% of IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of Celsion Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 4.56% -25.94% 0% 0% 0% -36.46% Celsion Corporation -1.13% -0.57% -20.45% -18.22% -35.19% 24.11%

For the past year IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend while Celsion Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. beats Celsion Corporation.

Celsion Corporation, an oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapy, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA based therapy products for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product includes ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trials for primary liver cancer; and under Phase II clinical trials for recurrent chest wall breast cancer. It is also developing GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapeutic product for the localized treatment of ovarian and brain cancers. Celsion Corporation was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, New Jersey.