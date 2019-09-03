Reviewing IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (IDYA)’s and BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI)’s results

IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) and BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.96 0.00 BeyondSpring Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -2.12 0.00

In table 1 we can see IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. and BeyondSpring Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% BeyondSpring Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. is 13.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 13.9. The Current Ratio of rival BeyondSpring Inc. is 0.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.2. IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than BeyondSpring Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. and BeyondSpring Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 32.5% and 2.8% respectively. About 19.3% of IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 77.22% of BeyondSpring Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 4.56% -25.94% 0% 0% 0% -36.46% BeyondSpring Inc. 2.07% -29.73% 25.45% -6.89% -35.04% -10.61%

For the past year IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. was more bearish than BeyondSpring Inc.

BeyondSpring Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The company is advancing its lead asset, Plinabulin, into a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the reduction of docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the prevention of non-docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 3 clinical trial as an anticancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced NSCLC; and Phase 1/2 clinical trials with the immuno-oncology agent nivolumab. BeyondSpring Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.