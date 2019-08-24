Reviewing IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (IDYA)’s and ARCA biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO)’s results

Both IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) and ARCA biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.96 0.00 ARCA biopharma Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -8.58 0.00

Demonstrates IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. and ARCA biopharma Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. and ARCA biopharma Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% ARCA biopharma Inc. 0.00% -92.1% -80.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. are 13.9 and 13.9. Competitively, ARCA biopharma Inc. has 6.6 and 6.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ARCA biopharma Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 32.5% of IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 9.1% of ARCA biopharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 19.3% of IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. shares. Competitively, ARCA biopharma Inc. has 0.83% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 4.56% -25.94% 0% 0% 0% -36.46% ARCA biopharma Inc. -0.87% -3.79% -33.17% -12.52% -53.42% 14.11%

For the past year IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend while ARCA biopharma Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. beats ARCA biopharma Inc.

ARCA biopharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing genetically-targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacologically beta-blocker and mild vasodilator, which is in clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in chronic heart failure patients with reduced left ventricular ejection fraction. It also engages in the development of a preclinical plan for AB171, a new chemical entity for the treatment of various cardiovascular indications, such as peripheral arterial disease and chronic heart failure. The company has a collaboration agreement with Medtronic, Inc. for the support of GENETIC-AF Phase 2B clinical trials; and Laboratory Corporation of America to provide the companion diagnostic test and services to support GENETIC-AF trial. ARCA biopharma, Inc. is headquartered in Westminster, Colorado.