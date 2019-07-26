Reviewing Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX)’s and Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)’s results

Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) and Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) are two firms in the Application Software that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Ideanomics Inc.
|2
|0.86
|N/A
|-0.35
|0.00
|Twilio Inc.
|127
|25.11
|N/A
|-1.31
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Ideanomics Inc. and Twilio Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Ideanomics Inc. and Twilio Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Ideanomics Inc.
|0.00%
|-65.5%
|-18%
|Twilio Inc.
|0.00%
|-11.6%
|-7.5%
Liquidity
Ideanomics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.5 and a Quick Ratio of 1.5. Competitively, Twilio Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.8 and has 5.8 Quick Ratio. Twilio Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Ideanomics Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
The Recommendations and Ratings for Ideanomics Inc. and Twilio Inc. are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Ideanomics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Twilio Inc.
|0
|1
|8
|2.89
Twilio Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $152.89 average target price and a 1.96% potential upside.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Ideanomics Inc. and Twilio Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 1.7% and 66.2% respectively. 48.02% are Ideanomics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.6% of Twilio Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Ideanomics Inc.
|-0.59%
|-9.19%
|42.37%
|-45.81%
|-43.05%
|40.37%
|Twilio Inc.
|2.88%
|6.49%
|26.74%
|46.86%
|157.9%
|51.68%
For the past year Ideanomics Inc. was less bullish than Twilio Inc.
Summary
Twilio Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Ideanomics Inc.
Twilio Inc. provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications through the cloud in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s programmable communications cloud provides a range of products that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and authentication capabilities into their applications through application programming interfaces. It also provides use case products, such as a two-factor authentication solution. Twilio Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.
