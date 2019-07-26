Reviewing Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX)’s and Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)’s results

Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) and Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) are two firms in the Application Software that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ideanomics Inc. 2 0.86 N/A -0.35 0.00 Twilio Inc. 127 25.11 N/A -1.31 0.00

In table 1 we can see Ideanomics Inc. and Twilio Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Ideanomics Inc. and Twilio Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ideanomics Inc. 0.00% -65.5% -18% Twilio Inc. 0.00% -11.6% -7.5%

Liquidity

Ideanomics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.5 and a Quick Ratio of 1.5. Competitively, Twilio Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.8 and has 5.8 Quick Ratio. Twilio Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Ideanomics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Ideanomics Inc. and Twilio Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ideanomics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Twilio Inc. 0 1 8 2.89

Twilio Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $152.89 average target price and a 1.96% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Ideanomics Inc. and Twilio Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 1.7% and 66.2% respectively. 48.02% are Ideanomics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.6% of Twilio Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ideanomics Inc. -0.59% -9.19% 42.37% -45.81% -43.05% 40.37% Twilio Inc. 2.88% 6.49% 26.74% 46.86% 157.9% 51.68%

For the past year Ideanomics Inc. was less bullish than Twilio Inc.

Summary

Twilio Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Ideanomics Inc.

Twilio Inc. provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications through the cloud in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s programmable communications cloud provides a range of products that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and authentication capabilities into their applications through application programming interfaces. It also provides use case products, such as a two-factor authentication solution. Twilio Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.