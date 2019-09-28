Reviewing Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX)’s and RingCentral Inc. (NYSE:RNG)’s results

Both Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) and RingCentral Inc. (NYSE:RNG) are Application Software companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ideanomics Inc. 2 0.00 65.49M -0.12 0.00 RingCentral Inc. 136 11.60 70.69M -0.37 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Ideanomics Inc. and RingCentral Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) and RingCentral Inc. (NYSE:RNG)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ideanomics Inc. 3,940,433,213.00% -7.6% -2.7% RingCentral Inc. 52,112,053.08% -9.6% -3.4%

Volatility & Risk

Ideanomics Inc. has a 2.42 beta, while its volatility is 142.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, RingCentral Inc.’s 23.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.77 beta.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Ideanomics Inc. and RingCentral Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ideanomics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 RingCentral Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

Competitively the average price target of RingCentral Inc. is $141.6, which is potential 14.33% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 3.3% of Ideanomics Inc. shares and 0% of RingCentral Inc. shares. Insiders held 48.02% of Ideanomics Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.4% of RingCentral Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ideanomics Inc. 4.4% -26.64% 33.8% 62.39% -13.24% 58.76% RingCentral Inc. 13.64% 22.57% 23.6% 58.97% 92.38% 72.22%

For the past year Ideanomics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than RingCentral Inc.

Summary

RingCentral Inc. beats on 6 of the 11 factors Ideanomics Inc.

RingCentral, Inc. provides software-as-a-service solutions for business communications in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s products include RingCentral Office, a multi-tenant, multi-location, enterprise-grade communications solution that enables employees to communicate through voice, text, team messaging and collaboration, and HD video and Web conferencing, including smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones for businesses that require a communications solution; RingCentral Professional, an inbound call routing subscription with text and fax capabilities primarily for smaller businesses; and RingCentral Fax solution that provides Internet fax capabilities, which allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without the need for a fax machine. Its products also comprise RingCentral Contact Center, which provides a cloud based contact center solution that delivers multi-channel capabilities; and RingCentral Glip, a team messaging and collaboration solution that allows a range of teams to stay connected through various modes of communication through an integration with RingCentral Office. The company serves advertising, healthcare, real estate, retail, technology, insurance, education, waste management, construction, restaurant, software, solar, automotive dealership, managed care, and publishing industries; and financial, legal, and security service providers, as well as non-profit organizations through its direct sales representatives and resellers. RingCentral, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Belmont, California.