Reviewing Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX)’s and Proofpoint Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT)’s results

As Application Software companies, Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) and Proofpoint Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ideanomics Inc. 2 0.88 N/A -0.12 0.00 Proofpoint Inc. 119 8.06 N/A -2.26 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Ideanomics Inc. and Proofpoint Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Ideanomics Inc. and Proofpoint Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ideanomics Inc. 0.00% -7.6% -2.7% Proofpoint Inc. 0.00% -22.8% -8.8%

Volatility and Risk

Ideanomics Inc. is 142.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.42. From a competition point of view, Proofpoint Inc. has a 1.66 beta which is 66.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Ideanomics Inc. and Proofpoint Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ideanomics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Proofpoint Inc. 0 1 5 2.83

Competitively Proofpoint Inc. has a consensus target price of $131.14, with potential upside of 14.01%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Ideanomics Inc. and Proofpoint Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 3.3% and 98.4% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 48.02% of Ideanomics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 0.5% are Proofpoint Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ideanomics Inc. 4.4% -26.64% 33.8% 62.39% -13.24% 58.76% Proofpoint Inc. -0.78% 3.57% 2.33% 26.74% 11.35% 50.58%

For the past year Ideanomics Inc. has stronger performance than Proofpoint Inc.

Proofpoint, Inc. operates as a security-as-a-service (SaaS) provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers threat protection, incident response, regulatory compliance, archiving, governance, eDiscovery, and secure communication solutions. The company provides email security products that include Enterprise Protection secure email gateway, Email Fraud Defense, Email Continuity, and Proofpoint Essentials, which are design to protect customers' mission-critical messaging infrastructure from outside threats, enable enterprises to authenticate their email to reduce consumer phishing, fight business email compromise attacks, and keep email operational in the event of a service provider outage. It also offers threat protection products that detect and prevent threats across email, social media, mobile apps, and SaaS applications, as well as enable enterprises to understand about the attacks they are seeing and the adversaries behind them; and information protection and archiving products, which ensure the enforcement of data governance, data retention, and supervision policies and mandates; cost-effective litigation support through efficient discovery; and active legal-hold management. In addition, the company provides digital risk protection products to deliver real-time, omnichannel digital risk discovery, and protection from brand fraud, data loss, physical threats, and cyber threats. Further, it offers platform services comprising threat detection, threat intel extraction, Nexus threat graph, real-time detection, information classification, and intelligent policy. The company serves organizations in verticals, such as aerospace and defense, education, financial services, government, healthcare, manufacturing, and retail. Proofpoint, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.