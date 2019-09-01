Reviewing Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX)’s and Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX)’s results

Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) and Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) compete against each other in the Application Software sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ideanomics Inc. 2 1.95 N/A -0.12 0.00 Open Text Corporation 40 3.67 N/A 1.02 41.88

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Ideanomics Inc. and Open Text Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ideanomics Inc. 0.00% -7.6% -2.7% Open Text Corporation 0.00% 7.3% 3.6%

Risk and Volatility

A 2.42 beta means Ideanomics Inc.’s volatility is 142.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Open Text Corporation is 46.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.54 beta.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Ideanomics Inc. and Open Text Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 3.3% and 77.8% respectively. About 48.02% of Ideanomics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 2.3% are Open Text Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ideanomics Inc. 4.4% -26.64% 33.8% 62.39% -13.24% 58.76% Open Text Corporation -2.47% 3.07% 10.9% 20.87% 15.34% 30.77%

For the past year Ideanomics Inc. was more bullish than Open Text Corporation.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Open Text Corporation beats Ideanomics Inc.

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services that assist organizations in finding, utilizing, and sharing business information from various devices. The company offers content solutions that provide content and records management, archiving, and email management and capture solutions, as well as Core, a software as a service based multi-tenant cloud solution; business process management for analyzing, automating, monitoring, and optimizing structured business processes; and customer experience management products, which offer Web content management, digital asset management, customer communications management, social software, and portal. Its products also include business network solutions comprising business-to-business integration, fax solutions, and secure messaging; analytics solutions, including embedded reporting and visualization, and big data analysis; and discovery solutions consisting of search, semantic navigation, and auto classification, as well as InfoFusion to deal with the issue of Â‘information silosÂ’ resulting from disconnected information sources across the enterprise. In addition, the company provides customer support programs that include access to software upgrades, a knowledge base, discussions, product information, and an online mechanism to post and review trouble tickets. Further, it offers professional services, such as consulting and learning services relating for the implementation, training, and integration of its product offerings into the customerÂ’s systems; and cloud services that allow its customers to make use of its OpenText software, services, and content over Internet enabled networks. The company serves organizations, mid-market companies, and government agencies worldwide. It has strategic partnerships with SAP SE, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Accenture plc, Deloitte Consulting LLP, and others. Open Text Corporation was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada.