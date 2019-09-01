Reviewing Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX)’s and Fastly Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)’s results

Both Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) and Fastly Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) compete on a level playing field in the Application Software industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ideanomics Inc. 2 1.95 N/A -0.12 0.00 Fastly Inc. 21 19.93 N/A -0.35 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Ideanomics Inc. and Fastly Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) and Fastly Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ideanomics Inc. 0.00% -7.6% -2.7% Fastly Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Ideanomics Inc. and Fastly Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ideanomics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Fastly Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Fastly Inc. is $21, which is potential -33.54% downside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 3.3% of Ideanomics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 39.7% of Fastly Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 48.02% of Ideanomics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ideanomics Inc. 4.4% -26.64% 33.8% 62.39% -13.24% 58.76% Fastly Inc. -1.36% 6.01% 0% 0% 0% -9.55%

For the past year Ideanomics Inc. had bullish trend while Fastly Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Fastly Inc. beats Ideanomics Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.