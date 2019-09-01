Reviewing Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX)’s and Fastly Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)’s results

Both Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) and Fastly Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) compete on a level playing field in the Application Software industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Ideanomics Inc.
|2
|1.95
|N/A
|-0.12
|0.00
|Fastly Inc.
|21
|19.93
|N/A
|-0.35
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Ideanomics Inc. and Fastly Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) and Fastly Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Ideanomics Inc.
|0.00%
|-7.6%
|-2.7%
|Fastly Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
The Ratings and Recommendations for Ideanomics Inc. and Fastly Inc. are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Ideanomics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Fastly Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Competitively the consensus target price of Fastly Inc. is $21, which is potential -33.54% downside.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 3.3% of Ideanomics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 39.7% of Fastly Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 48.02% of Ideanomics Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Ideanomics Inc.
|4.4%
|-26.64%
|33.8%
|62.39%
|-13.24%
|58.76%
|Fastly Inc.
|-1.36%
|6.01%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-9.55%
For the past year Ideanomics Inc. had bullish trend while Fastly Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
Fastly Inc. beats Ideanomics Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.