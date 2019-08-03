Reviewing Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX)’s and Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD)’s results

As Application Software companies, Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) and Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Ideanomics Inc.
|2
|0.91
|N/A
|-0.12
|0.00
|Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.
|56
|6.22
|N/A
|-0.39
|0.00
Demonstrates Ideanomics Inc. and Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Ideanomics Inc. and Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Ideanomics Inc.
|0.00%
|-7.6%
|-2.7%
|Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.
|0.00%
|-36.7%
|-2.6%
Volatility and Risk
A 2.42 beta indicates that Ideanomics Inc. is 142.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.’s 1.02 beta is the reason why it is 2.00% more volatile than S&P 500.
Analyst Ratings
The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Ideanomics Inc. and Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Ideanomics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $68 average price target and a 19.70% potential upside.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 3.3% of Ideanomics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 92% of Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 48.02% of Ideanomics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 5% of Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Ideanomics Inc.
|4.4%
|-26.64%
|33.8%
|62.39%
|-13.24%
|58.76%
|Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.
|-3.69%
|2.21%
|9.79%
|5.88%
|20.28%
|17.39%
For the past year Ideanomics Inc. has stronger performance than Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.
Summary
Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Ideanomics Inc.
Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its products suite includes recruiting suite that helps organizations to source and attract candidates, assess and select applicants, onboard new hires, and manage the entire recruiting process; learning suite, which enables clients to manage training and development programs, knowledge sharing and collaboration among employees, track compliance requirements, and support career development for employees; performance suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and human resource administration suite, which supports employee records administration, organizational management, employee and manager self-service, workforce planning, and compliance reporting. The company also offers Cornerstone Growth Edition, a cloud-based learning and talent management solution for organizations with 250 or fewer employees; and Cornerstone Edge solutions that allow clients and partners to integrate with marketplace of service providers. In addition, it provides configuration support, systems integration, business process re-engineering, change management consulting, and training services. The company serves automotive, business services, education and publishing, financial services, food and restaurants, healthcare, insurance, media and communications, non-profits, pharmaceuticals, public sector, retail, technology, and travel industries. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.
