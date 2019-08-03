Reviewing Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX)’s and Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD)’s results

As Application Software companies, Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) and Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ideanomics Inc. 2 0.91 N/A -0.12 0.00 Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. 56 6.22 N/A -0.39 0.00

Demonstrates Ideanomics Inc. and Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Ideanomics Inc. and Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ideanomics Inc. 0.00% -7.6% -2.7% Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. 0.00% -36.7% -2.6%

Volatility and Risk

A 2.42 beta indicates that Ideanomics Inc. is 142.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.’s 1.02 beta is the reason why it is 2.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Ideanomics Inc. and Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ideanomics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $68 average price target and a 19.70% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 3.3% of Ideanomics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 92% of Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 48.02% of Ideanomics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 5% of Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ideanomics Inc. 4.4% -26.64% 33.8% 62.39% -13.24% 58.76% Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. -3.69% 2.21% 9.79% 5.88% 20.28% 17.39%

For the past year Ideanomics Inc. has stronger performance than Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.

Summary

Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Ideanomics Inc.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its products suite includes recruiting suite that helps organizations to source and attract candidates, assess and select applicants, onboard new hires, and manage the entire recruiting process; learning suite, which enables clients to manage training and development programs, knowledge sharing and collaboration among employees, track compliance requirements, and support career development for employees; performance suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and human resource administration suite, which supports employee records administration, organizational management, employee and manager self-service, workforce planning, and compliance reporting. The company also offers Cornerstone Growth Edition, a cloud-based learning and talent management solution for organizations with 250 or fewer employees; and Cornerstone Edge solutions that allow clients and partners to integrate with marketplace of service providers. In addition, it provides configuration support, systems integration, business process re-engineering, change management consulting, and training services. The company serves automotive, business services, education and publishing, financial services, food and restaurants, healthcare, insurance, media and communications, non-profits, pharmaceuticals, public sector, retail, technology, and travel industries. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.