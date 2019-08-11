Reviewing Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX)’s and Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM)’s results

This is a contrast between Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) and Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Application Software and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ideanomics Inc. 2 0.96 N/A -0.12 0.00 Cheetah Mobile Inc. 5 0.00 N/A 1.54 2.12

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Ideanomics Inc. and Cheetah Mobile Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Ideanomics Inc. and Cheetah Mobile Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ideanomics Inc. 0.00% -7.6% -2.7% Cheetah Mobile Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

A 2.42 beta indicates that Ideanomics Inc. is 142.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Cheetah Mobile Inc. has a 2.14 beta and it is 114.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Ideanomics Inc. and Cheetah Mobile Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ideanomics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cheetah Mobile Inc. 2 0 0 1.00

On the other hand, Cheetah Mobile Inc.’s potential upside is 36.79% and its average target price is $4.35.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Ideanomics Inc. and Cheetah Mobile Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 3.3% and 16.4%. 48.02% are Ideanomics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Cheetah Mobile Inc. has 16.14% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ideanomics Inc. 4.4% -26.64% 33.8% 62.39% -13.24% 58.76% Cheetah Mobile Inc. -1.81% -9.44% -47.42% -50.53% -60.24% -46.64%

For the past year Ideanomics Inc. has 58.76% stronger performance while Cheetah Mobile Inc. has -46.64% weaker performance.

Summary

Cheetah Mobile Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Ideanomics Inc.

Cheetah Mobile Inc. operates a platform that offers mobile and personal computer (PC) applications for its users and global content promotional channels. The companyÂ’s suite of utility applications optimizes mobile and PC Internet system performance and provides real time protection against known and unknown security threats. Its mobile and PC applications for users include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; CM Security, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; Battery Doctor, a power optimization tool for mobile devices; Cheetah Browser, a safe Web browser for PCs and mobile devices; CM Browser, a mobile browser; CM Launcher, a secure launcher that offers acceleration, secure protection, and stylish wallpapers, as well as automatically organizes mobile applications based on personal behavior; Photo Grid, a photo collage application that allows users to create professional looking collages of photos through an intuitive interface for mobile devices; CM Locker, a lightweight lock screen; and Duba Anti-virus, an Internet security application for PC and mobile devices. The company also offers content-driven applications comprising Live.me, a live video streaming application; and News Republic, a global mobile news service operator, as well as various products, which include mobile advertising publishing; mobile advertising platform; Duba.com personal start page that aggregates online resources and provides users access to their online destinations; Web and mobile games publishing; and cloud-based data analytics engines. It serves direct advertisers, including mobile application developers, mobile game developers, and e-commerce companies, as well as search engines. The company was formerly known as Kingsoft Internet Software Holdings Limited and changed its name to Cheetah Mobile Inc. in March 2014. Cheetah Mobile Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.