Reviewing Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX)’s and CDK Global Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)’s results

Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) and CDK Global Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) have been rivals in the Application Software for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ideanomics Inc. 2 2.27 N/A -0.12 0.00 CDK Global Inc. 54 2.85 N/A 2.92 17.78

In table 1 we can see Ideanomics Inc. and CDK Global Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) and CDK Global Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ideanomics Inc. 0.00% -7.6% -2.7% CDK Global Inc. 0.00% -89.9% 12.3%

Volatility and Risk

Ideanomics Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 142.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.42 beta. CDK Global Inc. has a 0.87 beta and it is 13.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Ideanomics Inc. and CDK Global Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 3.3% and 84.3%. Insiders held roughly 48.02% of Ideanomics Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.44% of CDK Global Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ideanomics Inc. 4.4% -26.64% 33.8% 62.39% -13.24% 58.76% CDK Global Inc. -2.24% 5.43% -8.57% 6.88% -17.15% 8.33%

For the past year Ideanomics Inc. has stronger performance than CDK Global Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors CDK Global Inc. beats Ideanomics Inc.

CDK Global, Inc. provides integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive retail and other industries worldwide. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. It offers technology-based solutions, including automotive Website platforms; and advertising solutions comprising the management of digital advertising spend for original equipment manufacturers and automotive retailers. The companyÂ’s solutions automate and integrate various parts of the dealership and buying process from targeted digital advertising and marketing campaigns to the sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, repair, and maintenance of vehicles. It provides solutions to dealers serving approximately 28,000 retail locations and automotive manufacturers. CDK Global, Inc. is headquartered in Hoffman Estates, Illinois.