Reviewing Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX)’s and Castlight Health Inc. (NYSE:CSLT)’s results

Both Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) and Castlight Health Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) are Application Software companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ideanomics Inc. 2 2.10 N/A -0.12 0.00 Castlight Health Inc. 3 1.50 N/A -0.26 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Ideanomics Inc. and Castlight Health Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Ideanomics Inc. and Castlight Health Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ideanomics Inc. 0.00% -7.6% -2.7% Castlight Health Inc. 0.00% -18.5% -13.8%

Volatility and Risk

Ideanomics Inc. has a 2.42 beta, while its volatility is 142.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Castlight Health Inc.’s 42.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.42 beta.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Ideanomics Inc. and Castlight Health Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 3.3% and 76.9% respectively. Insiders held 48.02% of Ideanomics Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 2.4% of Castlight Health Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ideanomics Inc. 4.4% -26.64% 33.8% 62.39% -13.24% 58.76% Castlight Health Inc. -43.9% -50.15% -56.84% -42.91% -63.82% -25.81%

For the past year Ideanomics Inc. had bullish trend while Castlight Health Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Ideanomics Inc. beats Castlight Health Inc.

Castlight Health, Inc. operates a health benefits platform in the United States. The companyÂ’s platform engages employees to make better health decisions and enables employers to communicate and measure their benefit programs. Its platform also provides real-time insight into employee engagement with benefits and programs enabling employers to monitor and adjust their strategies. The company also offers communication and engagement, implementation, and customer support services. It serves customers in a range of industries, including education, manufacturing, retail, technology, and government. The company was formerly known as Ventana Health Services and changed its name to Castlight Health, Inc. in April 2010. Castlight Health, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.