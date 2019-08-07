Reviewing Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX)’s and Aware Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE)’s results

Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) and Aware Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) compete against each other in the Application Software sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ideanomics Inc. 2 0.91 N/A -0.12 0.00 Aware Inc. 3 3.82 N/A 0.09 31.44

Demonstrates Ideanomics Inc. and Aware Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ideanomics Inc. 0.00% -7.6% -2.7% Aware Inc. 0.00% 3.2% 3%

Risk & Volatility

Ideanomics Inc. has a 2.42 beta, while its volatility is 142.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Aware Inc.’s beta is -0.23 which is 123.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 3.3% of Ideanomics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 32.3% of Aware Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 48.02% of Ideanomics Inc. shares. Comparatively, Aware Inc. has 3.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ideanomics Inc. 4.4% -26.64% 33.8% 62.39% -13.24% 58.76% Aware Inc. -9.87% -14.76% -14.76% -21.55% -29.25% -21.61%

For the past year Ideanomics Inc. has 58.76% stronger performance while Aware Inc. has -21.61% weaker performance.

Summary

Aware Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Ideanomics Inc.

Aware, Inc. provides software and services for the biometrics industry worldwide. The companyÂ’s software products are used in government and commercial biometrics systems to identify or authenticate people. It offers biometrics software products, including biometric services platform, search and match products, software development kits, and application products for fingerprint, facial, and iris modalities that enable various functions in biometrics systems, such as enrollment, analysis, and processing of biometrics images and data on workstations or mobile devices; integration of peripheral biometric capture devices; centralized workflow, transaction processing, and subsystem integration; matching of biometric samples against biometric databases to authenticate or verify identities; and analysis and processing of text-based identity data. The company also provides imaging software products for medical images, such as JPEG2000 product to compress, store, and display images, as well as offers software maintenance services. In addition, it offers software engineering services comprising project planning and management; system design; software design, development, customization, configuration, and testing; and software integration and installation. The company sells its biometrics software products and services through systems integrators, OEMs, and directly to end user customers. Aware, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.