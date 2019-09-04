Reviewing Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX)’s and Appian Corporation (NASDAQ:APPN)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) and Appian Corporation (NASDAQ:APPN). The two are both Application Software companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ideanomics Inc. 2 2.11 N/A -0.12 0.00 Appian Corporation 38 15.10 N/A -0.91 0.00

In table 1 we can see Ideanomics Inc. and Appian Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Ideanomics Inc. and Appian Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ideanomics Inc. 0.00% -7.6% -2.7% Appian Corporation 0.00% -91.4% -28%

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Ideanomics Inc. and Appian Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ideanomics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Appian Corporation 0 2 0 2.00

Competitively Appian Corporation has an average target price of $41, with potential downside of -28.43%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Ideanomics Inc. and Appian Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 3.3% and 59.9%. 48.02% are Ideanomics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 1% are Appian Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ideanomics Inc. 4.4% -26.64% 33.8% 62.39% -13.24% 58.76% Appian Corporation -1.5% 10.58% 9.9% 24.53% 26.99% 47.1%

For the past year Ideanomics Inc. has stronger performance than Appian Corporation

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured. Its principal software markets include the markets for low-code development platforms, case management software, business process management, and platform-as-a-service. The company also offers professional and customer support services. Its customers include financial services, healthcare, government, telecommunications, media, energy, manufacturing, and transportation organizations. Appian Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.