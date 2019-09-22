Reviewing Ideal Power Inc. (IPWR)’s and Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC)’s results

Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR) and Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC), both competing one another are Diversified Machinery companies. We will contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ideal Power Inc. 4 -11.16 N/A -0.28 0.00 Regal Beloit Corporation 79 0.86 N/A 5.41 14.71

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Ideal Power Inc. and Regal Beloit Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR) and Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ideal Power Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Regal Beloit Corporation 0.00% 11% 5.6%

Volatility and Risk

Ideal Power Inc.’s 1.46 beta indicates that its volatility is 46.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Regal Beloit Corporation’s 1.58 beta is the reason why it is 58.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Ideal Power Inc. and Regal Beloit Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ideal Power Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Regal Beloit Corporation 0 1 0 2.00

On the other hand, Regal Beloit Corporation’s potential upside is 28.08% and its consensus target price is $93.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 19% of Ideal Power Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 95.9% of Regal Beloit Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 12.95% of Ideal Power Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.1% of Regal Beloit Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ideal Power Inc. 0.65% 11.49% -19.62% -3% -60.64% 38.34% Regal Beloit Corporation -3.93% -3.03% -5.69% 4.09% -4.82% 13.66%

For the past year Ideal Power Inc. has stronger performance than Regal Beloit Corporation

Summary

Regal Beloit Corporation beats Ideal Power Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Ideal Power Inc. develops power conversion solutions with a focus on commercial and industrial grid storage, combined solar and storage, and microgrid applications. The company offers 30kW battery converters for the commercial and industrial grid-tied distributed energy storage market; 30kW grid-resilient alternating current (AC) – direct current (DC) power conversion system (PCS) with two-ports, as well as 30kW grid-resilient AC-DC-DC multi-port model; and 125kW grid-resilient AC-DC PCS. It also focuses on licensing its proprietary power conversion Power Packet Switching Architecture to original equipment manufacturers. The company sells its products primarily to systems integrators directly, as well as through distribution channel partners in the United States. The company was formerly known as Ideal Power Converters Inc. and changed its name to Ideal Power Inc. in July 2013. Ideal Power Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and power transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial and Industrial Systems segment provides AC and DC motors, and controls; motors, electronic variable speed controls, and blowers; and starters, contactors, relays, variable frequency drives, and integrated solutions of components. This segment also offers precision stator and rotor kits; hazardous duty motors; and electric generators, automatic transfer switches, power generation and distribution switch gears, and components and system controls. It serves commercial heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC); pool and spa; standby and critical power; and oil and gas system markets. The Climate Solutions segment offers motors, electronic variable speed controls, and blowers, as well as capacitors, precision stators, and rotor sets for residential and light commercial HVAC, water heaters, and commercial refrigeration markets. The Power Transmission Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings; conveyor products; disc products, patented diaphragms, gear couplings, couplings and transmission elements, gears, grids, jaws, elastomers, and joints; mechanical power transmission drives, components, and bearings; and worm gearing, shaft mount reducer, helical concentric and right angle, bevel and miter gearing, center pivot gearing, and open gearing products. It serves beverage, bulk handling, metals, special machinery, energy, and aerospace and general industrial markets. The company sells its products directly, as well as through independent sales representatives and distributors. Regal Beloit Corporation was founded in 1955 and is based in Beloit, Wisconsin.