Reviewing Ideal Power Inc. (IPWR)’s and Intelligent Systems Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:INS)’s results

Since Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR) and Intelligent Systems Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) are part of the Diversified Machinery industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ideal Power Inc. 4 -9.55 N/A -0.28 0.00 Intelligent Systems Corporation 38 16.92 N/A 0.83 59.29

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Ideal Power Inc. and Intelligent Systems Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ideal Power Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Intelligent Systems Corporation 0.00% 30.1% 26%

Volatility and Risk

Ideal Power Inc. has a 1.46 beta, while its volatility is 46.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Intelligent Systems Corporation has a 1.14 beta which is 14.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Ideal Power Inc. and Intelligent Systems Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 19% and 37.1%. 12.95% are Ideal Power Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of Intelligent Systems Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ideal Power Inc. 0.65% 11.49% -19.62% -3% -60.64% 38.34% Intelligent Systems Corporation 5.03% 63.31% 67.26% 134.99% 377.3% 279.95%

For the past year Ideal Power Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Intelligent Systems Corporation.

Summary

Intelligent Systems Corporation beats Ideal Power Inc. on 8 of the 8 factors.

Ideal Power Inc. develops power conversion solutions with a focus on commercial and industrial grid storage, combined solar and storage, and microgrid applications. The company offers 30kW battery converters for the commercial and industrial grid-tied distributed energy storage market; 30kW grid-resilient alternating current (AC) – direct current (DC) power conversion system (PCS) with two-ports, as well as 30kW grid-resilient AC-DC-DC multi-port model; and 125kW grid-resilient AC-DC PCS. It also focuses on licensing its proprietary power conversion Power Packet Switching Architecture to original equipment manufacturers. The company sells its products primarily to systems integrators directly, as well as through distribution channel partners in the United States. The company was formerly known as Ideal Power Converters Inc. and changed its name to Ideal Power Inc. in July 2013. Ideal Power Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Intelligent Systems Corporation, through its subsidiary, CoreCard Software, Inc., provides technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market in the United States and European Union. The company designs, develops, and markets a suite of software solutions to accounts receivable businesses, financial institutions, retailers, and processors. Its software solutions allow companies to offer various types of debit and credit cards, as well as revolving loans; to set up and maintain account data; to record advances and payments; to assess fees, interests, and other charges; to resolve disputes and chargebacks; to manage collections of accounts receivable; to generate reports; and to settle transactions with financial institutions and network associations. The company's CoreCard software platform and modules include CoreENGINE, CoreISSUE, CoreFraud, CoreCOLLECT, CoreSALES, CoreAPP, COREMONEY, and CoreACQUIRE. Intelligent Systems Corporation was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Norcross, Georgia.