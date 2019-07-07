Reviewing IDACORP Inc. (IDA)’s and Pampa Energia S.A. (NYSE:PAM)’s results

As Electric Utilities businesses, IDACORP Inc. (NYSE:IDA) and Pampa Energia S.A. (NYSE:PAM), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IDACORP Inc. 99 3.71 N/A 4.51 22.92 Pampa Energia S.A. 30 0.00 N/A 1.77 13.05

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Pampa Energia S.A. has lower revenue and earnings than IDACORP Inc. Business that currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. IDACORP Inc.’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Pampa Energia S.A.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of IDACORP Inc. and Pampa Energia S.A.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IDACORP Inc. 0.00% 9.9% 3.7% Pampa Energia S.A. 0.00% 41% 5.7%

Volatility & Risk

IDACORP Inc. is 63.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.37 beta. From a competition point of view, Pampa Energia S.A. has a 0.52 beta which is 48.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of IDACORP Inc. is 1.7 while its Current Ratio is 2.1. Meanwhile, Pampa Energia S.A. has a Current Ratio of 1.3 while its Quick Ratio is 1.2. IDACORP Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Pampa Energia S.A.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

IDACORP Inc. and Pampa Energia S.A. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 78.2% and 39.8%. About 0.5% of IDACORP Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Pampa Energia S.A. has 38% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IDACORP Inc. 4.02% 4.77% 6.39% 5.49% 14.26% 11.09% Pampa Energia S.A. -2.24% -6.73% -39.18% -33.23% -55.94% -27.29%

For the past year IDACORP Inc. had bullish trend while Pampa Energia S.A. had bearish trend.

Summary

IDACORP Inc. beats on 9 of the 10 factors Pampa Energia S.A.

IDACORP, Inc., through its subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. It operates 17 hydroelectric generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon, as well as 3 natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and owns interests in 3 coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon. As of December 31, 2016, the company provided electric service to approximately 535,000 general business customers; and had a network of approximately 4,861 pole-miles of high-voltage transmission lines, 24 step-up transmission substations located at power plants, 24 transmission substations, 10 switching stations, 223 energized distribution substations, and approximately 27,263 pole-miles of distribution lines. Its principal commercial and industrial customers are involved in food processing, electronics and general manufacturing, agriculture, health care, and winter recreation. The company, through its other subsidiaries, invests in housing and other real estate investments. IDACORP, Inc. was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Boise, Idaho.

Pampa EnergÃ­a S.A., an integrated electricity company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Argentina. The company generates electricity through combined cycle gas-fired generating units, thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, combined gas and fuel oil turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm. As of December 31, 2016, it had an electricity generation installed capacity of approximately 3,433 megawatts; 2.9 million electricity distribution customers in the northern region of the City of Buenos Aires and northwest of the greater Buenos Aires area; and 20,648 kilometers of high voltage transmission lines. The company is also involved in the exploration and production, and refining and distribution of oil and gas in Argentina, Venezuela, and Ecuado. In addition, it offers petrochemicals, such as intermediate gasoline products, aromatic solvents, hexane and other hydrogenated paraffinic solvents, and propellants for the cosmetic industry; and monomer styrene, and rubber and polymer products from natural gas, virgin naphtha, propane, and other supplies. As of December 31, 2016, the company had combined crude oil and natural gas proved reserves of approximately 143.9 million barrels of oil equivalent; one fully owned refinery with an installed capacity of approximately 30.2 thousand barrels per day; two storage plants with a capacity of approximately 1.3 million barrels; one lubricant plant; and three fully-owned petrochemical plants. It also operated a network of 263 gas stations. The company was formerly known as Pampa Holding S.A. and changed its name to Pampa EnergÃ­a S.A. in September 2008. Pampa EnergÃ­a S.A. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.