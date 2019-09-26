Reviewing IDACORP Inc. (IDA)’s and Evergy Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)’s results

As Electric Utilities businesses, IDACORP Inc. (NYSE:IDA) and Evergy Inc. (NYSE:EVRG), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IDACORP Inc. 103 4.11 N/A 4.51 22.62 Evergy Inc. 60 3.04 N/A 2.34 25.81

Demonstrates IDACORP Inc. and Evergy Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Evergy Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than IDACORP Inc. Business that currently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. IDACORP Inc.’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Evergy Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IDACORP Inc. 0.00% 9.9% 3.7% Evergy Inc. 0.00% 5.6% 2.2%

Volatility and Risk

IDACORP Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 72.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.28 beta. Evergy Inc.’s 77.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.23 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of IDACORP Inc. is 2.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.7. The Current Ratio of rival Evergy Inc. is 0.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.4. IDACORP Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Evergy Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for IDACORP Inc. and Evergy Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score IDACORP Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Evergy Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

Competitively the consensus target price of Evergy Inc. is $65.75, which is potential -2.32% downside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

IDACORP Inc. and Evergy Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 77.8% and 87.6%. IDACORP Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.5%. Competitively, 0.2% are Evergy Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IDACORP Inc. -0.08% 1.12% 3.28% 7.1% 9.35% 9.67% Evergy Inc. -0.4% 0.55% 5.33% 6.68% 9.17% 6.55%

For the past year IDACORP Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Evergy Inc.

Summary

IDACORP Inc. beats Evergy Inc. on 9 of the 11 factors.

IDACORP, Inc., through its subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. It operates 17 hydroelectric generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon, as well as 3 natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and owns interests in 3 coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon. As of December 31, 2016, the company provided electric service to approximately 535,000 general business customers; and had a network of approximately 4,861 pole-miles of high-voltage transmission lines, 24 step-up transmission substations located at power plants, 24 transmission substations, 10 switching stations, 223 energized distribution substations, and approximately 27,263 pole-miles of distribution lines. Its principal commercial and industrial customers are involved in food processing, electronics and general manufacturing, agriculture, health care, and winter recreation. The company, through its other subsidiaries, invests in housing and other real estate investments. IDACORP, Inc. was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Boise, Idaho.

Evergy, Inc. supplies electricity in Kansas and Missouri. The company owns, operates, and maintains approximately 51,000 miles of distribution lines and 13,000 megawatts of generation. It serves approximately 1.6 million customers, including 1,000,000 customers in Kansas and 600,000 customers in Missouri under the Westar and KCP&L brand names. The company is headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri.