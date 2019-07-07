Reviewing IDACORP Inc. (IDA)’s and Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)’s results

IDACORP Inc. (NYSE:IDA) and Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) have been rivals in the Electric Utilities for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IDACORP Inc. 99 3.71 N/A 4.51 22.92 Entergy Corporation 94 1.90 N/A 5.22 18.46

Demonstrates IDACORP Inc. and Entergy Corporation earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Entergy Corporation has lower revenue, but higher earnings than IDACORP Inc. The company that Currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. IDACORP Inc.’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides IDACORP Inc. and Entergy Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IDACORP Inc. 0.00% 9.9% 3.7% Entergy Corporation 0.00% 11.3% 2%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.37 shows that IDACORP Inc. is 63.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Entergy Corporation on the other hand, has 0.39 beta which makes it 61.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of IDACORP Inc. are 2.1 and 1.7. Competitively, Entergy Corporation has 0.7 and 0.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. IDACORP Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Entergy Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for IDACORP Inc. and Entergy Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score IDACORP Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Entergy Corporation 0 0 4 3.00

On the other hand, Entergy Corporation’s potential upside is 1.59% and its average target price is $106.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 78.2% of IDACORP Inc. shares and 91.7% of Entergy Corporation shares. 0.5% are IDACORP Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Entergy Corporation has 0.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IDACORP Inc. 4.02% 4.77% 6.39% 5.49% 14.26% 11.09% Entergy Corporation 2.19% 1.3% 7.76% 12.54% 22.58% 11.87%

For the past year IDACORP Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Entergy Corporation.

Summary

IDACORP Inc. beats on 7 of the 11 factors Entergy Corporation.

IDACORP, Inc., through its subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. It operates 17 hydroelectric generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon, as well as 3 natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and owns interests in 3 coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon. As of December 31, 2016, the company provided electric service to approximately 535,000 general business customers; and had a network of approximately 4,861 pole-miles of high-voltage transmission lines, 24 step-up transmission substations located at power plants, 24 transmission substations, 10 switching stations, 223 energized distribution substations, and approximately 27,263 pole-miles of distribution lines. Its principal commercial and industrial customers are involved in food processing, electronics and general manufacturing, agriculture, health care, and winter recreation. The company, through its other subsidiaries, invests in housing and other real estate investments. IDACORP, Inc. was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Boise, Idaho.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It operates through two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas. The Entergy Wholesale Commodities segment engages in the ownership, operation, and decommissioning of nuclear power plants located in the northern United States; sells electric power to wholesale customers; offers services to other nuclear power plant owners; and owns interests in non-nuclear power plants that sell electric power to wholesale customers. It sells energy to retail power providers, utilities, electric power co-operatives, power trading organizations, and other power generation companies. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, and hydro power. Its power plants have approximately 30,000 megawatts (MW) of electric generating capacity, including approximately 10,000 MW of nuclear power. The company delivers electricity to 2.9 million utility customers in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas. Entergy Corporation was founded in 1989 and is based in New Orleans, Louisiana.