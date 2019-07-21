Reviewing ICU Medical Inc. (ICUI)’s and Tactile Systems Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD)’s results

ICU Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) and Tactile Systems Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Medical Instruments & Supplies. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ICU Medical Inc. 237 3.82 N/A 1.36 165.76 Tactile Systems Technology Inc. 58 6.53 N/A 0.42 119.83

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of ICU Medical Inc. and Tactile Systems Technology Inc. Tactile Systems Technology Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than ICU Medical Inc. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. ICU Medical Inc. is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us ICU Medical Inc. and Tactile Systems Technology Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ICU Medical Inc. 0.00% 6.9% 5.6% Tactile Systems Technology Inc. 0.00% 9.5% 7.8%

Liquidity

ICU Medical Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.7 while its Quick Ratio is 2.5. On the competitive side is, Tactile Systems Technology Inc. which has a 5 Current Ratio and a 4.3 Quick Ratio. Tactile Systems Technology Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to ICU Medical Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for ICU Medical Inc. and Tactile Systems Technology Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ICU Medical Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Tactile Systems Technology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

ICU Medical Inc.’s upside potential is 19.21% at a $300 average target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 93.7% of ICU Medical Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Tactile Systems Technology Inc. are owned by institutional investors. ICU Medical Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.3%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.7% of Tactile Systems Technology Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ICU Medical Inc. -4.25% -4.01% -9.94% -2.91% -16.67% -1.9% Tactile Systems Technology Inc. -13.33% -4.34% -30.01% -19.84% 10.5% 10.23%

For the past year ICU Medical Inc. had bearish trend while Tactile Systems Technology Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors ICU Medical Inc. beats Tactile Systems Technology Inc.

ICU Medical, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, critical care, and oncology applications worldwide. It offers infusion therapy products comprising a tube running from a bottle or plastic bag containing a solution to a catheter inserted in a patientÂ’s vein for use in hospitals and ambulatory clinics. The companyÂ’s infusion therapy products include needlefree connector products, such as MicroClave and MicroClave Clear, Neutron, NanoClave, Clave, and SwabCap; custom infusion sets; and Tego needlefree hemodialysis connectors. It also provides critical care products that are used to monitor signs, as well as physiological functions of organ systems. The companyÂ’s critical care products comprises hemodynamic monitoring systems and SafeSet closed blood sampling and conservation systems, as well as sensing catheters, Lopez Valve, and cables and accessories for hemodynamic monitoring. In addition, it offers a line of oncology products, which are used to prepare and deliver hazardous medications for use in chemotherapy, such as ChemoLock and ChemoClave closed system transfer devices and components, and Diana hazardous drug compounding systems. The company sells its products to medical product manufacturers, distributors, and end-users. ICU Medical, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in San Clemente, California.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc., a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. It offers proprietary Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients; and EntrÃ© System, a basic pneumatic compression device used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, including lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.