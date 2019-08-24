Reviewing ICU Medical Inc. (ICUI)’s and Its Competitors results

ICU Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) is a company in the Medical Instruments & Supplies industry and that’s how we contrast it to its competitors. The comparing will be based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.8% of ICU Medical Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.86% of all Medical Instruments & Supplies’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of ICU Medical Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.93% of all Medical Instruments & Supplies companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have ICU Medical Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ICU Medical Inc. 0.00% 4.30% 3.50% Industry Average 7.19% 15.45% 8.71%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are comparing ICU Medical Inc. and its competitors’ top-line revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio ICU Medical Inc. N/A 233 99.00 Industry Average 66.36M 922.60M 102.79

ICU Medical Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With currently lower P/E ratio ICU Medical Inc. is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for ICU Medical Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ICU Medical Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.56 2.66 2.75

$300 is the average price target of ICU Medical Inc., with a potential upside of 85.57%. As a group, Medical Instruments & Supplies companies have a potential upside of 36.47%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of ICU Medical Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ICU Medical Inc. 0.38% 1.58% 12.83% 5.89% -10.38% 10.8% Industry Average 5.12% 8.44% 15.38% 39.21% 37.12% 42.28%

For the past year ICU Medical Inc. was less bullish than its peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ICU Medical Inc. are 3.9 and 2.5. Competitively, ICU Medical Inc.’s competitors have 3.92 and 3.13 for Current and Quick Ratio. ICU Medical Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ICU Medical Inc.

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.79 shows that ICU Medical Inc. is 21.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, ICU Medical Inc.’s peers have beta of 1.10 which is 9.98% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

ICU Medical Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 7 of the 6 factors ICU Medical Inc.’s peers beat ICU Medical Inc.

ICU Medical, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, critical care, and oncology applications worldwide. It offers infusion therapy products comprising a tube running from a bottle or plastic bag containing a solution to a catheter inserted in a patientÂ’s vein for use in hospitals and ambulatory clinics. The companyÂ’s infusion therapy products include needlefree connector products, such as MicroClave and MicroClave Clear, Neutron, NanoClave, Clave, and SwabCap; custom infusion sets; and Tego needlefree hemodialysis connectors. It also provides critical care products that are used to monitor signs, as well as physiological functions of organ systems. The companyÂ’s critical care products comprises hemodynamic monitoring systems and SafeSet closed blood sampling and conservation systems, as well as sensing catheters, Lopez Valve, and cables and accessories for hemodynamic monitoring. In addition, it offers a line of oncology products, which are used to prepare and deliver hazardous medications for use in chemotherapy, such as ChemoLock and ChemoClave closed system transfer devices and components, and Diana hazardous drug compounding systems. The company sells its products to medical product manufacturers, distributors, and end-users. ICU Medical, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in San Clemente, California.