Reviewing Iconix Brand Group Inc. (ICON)’s and Wolverine World Wide Inc. (NYSE:WWW)’s results

Since Iconix Brand Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ICON) and Wolverine World Wide Inc. (NYSE:WWW) are part of the Textile – Apparel Footwear & Accessories industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iconix Brand Group Inc. 2 0.00 10.11M -18.40 0.00 Wolverine World Wide Inc. 27 2.39 83.78M 2.00 13.55

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Iconix Brand Group Inc. and Wolverine World Wide Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iconix Brand Group Inc. 569,930,661.25% 0% 0% Wolverine World Wide Inc. 309,265,411.59% 18.9% 8.2%

Volatility & Risk

Iconix Brand Group Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 161.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.61 beta. Wolverine World Wide Inc. has a 1.09 beta and it is 9.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Iconix Brand Group Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.2 and 1.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Wolverine World Wide Inc. are 1.5 and 0.8 respectively. Wolverine World Wide Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Iconix Brand Group Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Iconix Brand Group Inc. and Wolverine World Wide Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Iconix Brand Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Wolverine World Wide Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Iconix Brand Group Inc. and Wolverine World Wide Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 8.1% and 94.4% respectively. 7% are Iconix Brand Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Wolverine World Wide Inc. has 2.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Iconix Brand Group Inc. -0.89% 6.1% -44.26% -34.07% -82.44% 11.49% Wolverine World Wide Inc. -1.45% -1.67% -25.74% -20.36% -22.78% -14.86%

For the past year Iconix Brand Group Inc. had bullish trend while Wolverine World Wide Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Wolverine World Wide Inc. beats on 9 of the 12 factors Iconix Brand Group Inc.

Iconix Brand Group, Inc., a brand management company, owns, licenses, and markets a portfolio of consumer brands across the womenÂ’s, menÂ’s, entertainment, and home industries in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s brand portfolio includes Candie's, Bongo, Joe Boxer, Rampage, Mudd, Mossimo, London Fog, Ocean Pacific/OP, Danskin/Danskin Now, Rocawear/ Roc Nation, Cannon, Royal Velvet, Fieldcrest, Charisma, Starter, Waverly, Zoo York, Umbro, Lee Cooper, Ecko Unltd/Mark Ecko Cut & Sew, Strawberry Shortcake, and Artful Dodger brands. It also owns interests in the Material Girl, Peanuts, Ed Hardy, Truth or Dare, Modern Amusement, Buffalo, Nick Graham, Hydraulic, and Pony Brands. In addition, the company licenses its brands across a range of product categories, including fashion apparel, footwear, accessories, sportswear, home furnishings and dÃ©cor, and beauty and fragrances, as well as consumer products, and entertainment and media services. It licenses its brands through direct-to-retail and traditional wholesale licenses; and various distribution channels, such as mass tier and department stores, as well as through various media outlets comprising television, movies, digital, and mobile content. The company was formerly known as CandieÂ’s, Inc. and changed its name to Iconix Brand Group, Inc. in July 2005. Iconix Brand Group, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is based in New York, New York.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, Wolverine Heritage Group, and Wolverine Multi-Brand Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; childrenÂ’s footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots. The company sources and markets a range of footwear styles, such as shoes, boots, and sandals under the Bates, Cat, Chaco, Harley-Davidson, Hush Puppies, HyTest, Keds, Merrell, Saucony, Sebago, Soft Style, Sperry, Stride Rite, and Wolverine brand names. It also markets apparel and accessories under the Merrell and Wolverine brands, as well as licenses its brands for use on non-footwear products, including the Hush Puppies apparel, eyewear, watches, socks, handbags, and plush toys; the Wolverine brand eyewear and gloves; and the Keds, Saucony, Sperry, and Stride Rite brand apparel. In addition, the company markets pigskin leather under the Wolverine Warrior Leather, Weather Tight, and All Season Weather Leathers trademarks for use in the footwear industry. It directly sells its products in the United States, Canada, and countries in Europe to various customers, including department stores, national chains, catalog and specialty retailers, mass merchants and Internet retailers, and to governments and municipalities; and through retail stores, as well as through third-party licensees and distributors. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated 294 retail stores in the United States and Canada, as well as 56 consumer-direct Websites. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. was founded in 1883 and is based in Rockford, Michigan.