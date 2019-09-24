Reviewing ICON Public Limited Company (ICLR)’s and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)’s results

Both ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:ICLR) and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) compete on a level playing field in the Medical Laboratories & Research industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ICON Public Limited Company 145 3.09 N/A 6.48 24.12 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. 279 4.67 N/A 8.82 31.47

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for ICON Public Limited Company and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than ICON Public Limited Company. The business that Presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. ICON Public Limited Company’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us ICON Public Limited Company and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ICON Public Limited Company 0.00% 25.2% 14.1% Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. 0.00% 10.8% 5.3%

Volatility and Risk

ICON Public Limited Company’s current beta is 0.59 and it happens to be 41.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.’s 1.11 beta is the reason why it is 11.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for ICON Public Limited Company and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ICON Public Limited Company 0 1 1 2.50 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

The upside potential is 9.01% for ICON Public Limited Company with consensus price target of $168.67. Competitively the consensus price target of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is $309.8, which is potential 6.73% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that ICON Public Limited Company looks more robust than Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 96% of ICON Public Limited Company shares are owned by institutional investors while 91.6% of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. are owned by institutional investors. ICON Public Limited Company’s share owned by insiders are 4%. Competitively, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ICON Public Limited Company -0.16% 1.46% 16.14% 12.52% 13.42% 20.87% Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. -3.7% -7.26% 0.43% 13.31% 20.35% 24.08%

For the past year ICON Public Limited Company was less bullish than Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Summary

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. beats ICON Public Limited Company on 10 of the 12 factors.

ICON Public Limited Company, a contract research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies. Its clinical development services comprise product development planning, strategic consulting, study protocol preparation, clinical pharmacology, pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic analysis, clinical research center, investigator site, patient recruitment, study monitoring and data collection, case report form preparation, statistical analysis, patient safety and risk-based monitoring, clinical data management, strategic analysis and data operation, regulatory consulting, and medical reporting and pharmacovigilance services. The companyÂ’s clinical development services also comprise interactive response technologies, electronic endpoint adjudication, medical imaging, adaptive trial design and execution, medical device and biosimilar trial, functional, strategic resourcing, sample analyses, safety testing, microbiology, custom flow cytometry, biomarker development, bioanalysis, immunoassay development, patient registries, outcomes research, health economics, market access and commercialization, drug price consulting, and healthcare and scientific communication services, as well as research trials for US government agencies, electronic transmission of test results, and electronic patient reported outcomes. ICON Public Limited Company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. provides analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, manufacturing, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics under Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide. Its Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of new drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets. Its Analytical Instruments segment offers instruments, consumables, software, and services for use in laboratory, on production line, and in field for pharmaceutical, biotechnology, academic, government, environmental, and other research and industrial markets, as well as clinical laboratories. Its Specialty Diagnostics segment offers liquid, ready-to-use, and lyophilized immunodiagnostic reagent kits, as well as calibrators, controls, and calibration verification fluids; blood-test systems to support clinical diagnosis and monitoring of allergy, asthma, and autoimmune diseases; dehydrated and prepared culture media, collection and transport systems, instrumentation, and consumables; products for cancer diagnosis and medical research in histology, cytology, and hematology; and human leukocyte antigen typing and testing for organ transplant market. This segment serves healthcare, clinical, pharmaceutical, industrial, and food safety laboratories. Its Laboratory Products and Services segment offers controlled temperature technology products; sample preparation and preservation equipment; centrifugation products and biological safety cabinets; water analysis instruments and laboratory equipment; laboratory consumables; chemicals; and research and safety market channel, and biopharma services. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.