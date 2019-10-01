Reviewing ICON Public Limited Company (ICLR)’s and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)’s results

As Medical Laboratories & Research companies, ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:ICLR) and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ICON Public Limited Company 153 1.84 53.30M 6.48 24.12 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. 285 2.09 399.41M 8.82 31.47

Table 1 highlights ICON Public Limited Company and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than ICON Public Limited Company. The company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. ICON Public Limited Company’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ICON Public Limited Company 34,797,936.93% 25.2% 14.1% Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. 140,271,826.93% 10.8% 5.3%

Risk & Volatility

ICON Public Limited Company has a beta of 0.59 and its 41.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.’s 11.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.11 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for ICON Public Limited Company and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ICON Public Limited Company 0 1 1 2.50 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

$168.67 is ICON Public Limited Company’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 14.55%. Competitively Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a consensus price target of $317, with potential upside of 8.83%. Based on the results delivered earlier, ICON Public Limited Company is looking more favorable than Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

ICON Public Limited Company and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 96% and 91.6%. 4% are ICON Public Limited Company’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ICON Public Limited Company -0.16% 1.46% 16.14% 12.52% 13.42% 20.87% Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. -3.7% -7.26% 0.43% 13.31% 20.35% 24.08%

For the past year ICON Public Limited Company’s stock price has smaller growth than Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Summary

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. beats ICON Public Limited Company on 13 of the 15 factors.

ICON Public Limited Company, a contract research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies. Its clinical development services comprise product development planning, strategic consulting, study protocol preparation, clinical pharmacology, pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic analysis, clinical research center, investigator site, patient recruitment, study monitoring and data collection, case report form preparation, statistical analysis, patient safety and risk-based monitoring, clinical data management, strategic analysis and data operation, regulatory consulting, and medical reporting and pharmacovigilance services. The companyÂ’s clinical development services also comprise interactive response technologies, electronic endpoint adjudication, medical imaging, adaptive trial design and execution, medical device and biosimilar trial, functional, strategic resourcing, sample analyses, safety testing, microbiology, custom flow cytometry, biomarker development, bioanalysis, immunoassay development, patient registries, outcomes research, health economics, market access and commercialization, drug price consulting, and healthcare and scientific communication services, as well as research trials for US government agencies, electronic transmission of test results, and electronic patient reported outcomes. ICON Public Limited Company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. provides analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, manufacturing, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics under Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide. Its Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of new drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets. Its Analytical Instruments segment offers instruments, consumables, software, and services for use in laboratory, on production line, and in field for pharmaceutical, biotechnology, academic, government, environmental, and other research and industrial markets, as well as clinical laboratories. Its Specialty Diagnostics segment offers liquid, ready-to-use, and lyophilized immunodiagnostic reagent kits, as well as calibrators, controls, and calibration verification fluids; blood-test systems to support clinical diagnosis and monitoring of allergy, asthma, and autoimmune diseases; dehydrated and prepared culture media, collection and transport systems, instrumentation, and consumables; products for cancer diagnosis and medical research in histology, cytology, and hematology; and human leukocyte antigen typing and testing for organ transplant market. This segment serves healthcare, clinical, pharmaceutical, industrial, and food safety laboratories. Its Laboratory Products and Services segment offers controlled temperature technology products; sample preparation and preservation equipment; centrifugation products and biological safety cabinets; water analysis instruments and laboratory equipment; laboratory consumables; chemicals; and research and safety market channel, and biopharma services. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.