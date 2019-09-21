Reviewing ICON Public Limited Company (ICLR)’s and Syneos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)’s results

We are comparing ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:ICLR) and Syneos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Medical Laboratories & Research companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ICON Public Limited Company 145 3.09 N/A 6.48 24.12 Syneos Health Inc. 48 1.25 N/A 0.15 342.89

Table 1 demonstrates ICON Public Limited Company and Syneos Health Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Syneos Health Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than ICON Public Limited Company. The business with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. ICON Public Limited Company’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ICON Public Limited Company 0.00% 25.2% 14.1% Syneos Health Inc. 0.00% 0.7% 0.3%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.59 beta indicates that ICON Public Limited Company is 41.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. Competitively, Syneos Health Inc. is 52.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.52 beta.

Analyst Ratings

ICON Public Limited Company and Syneos Health Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ICON Public Limited Company 0 1 2 2.67 Syneos Health Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

The upside potential is 9.02% for ICON Public Limited Company with average price target of $168.67. Syneos Health Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $60 average price target and a 9.25% potential upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Syneos Health Inc. is looking more favorable than ICON Public Limited Company.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both ICON Public Limited Company and Syneos Health Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 96% and 0% respectively. About 4% of ICON Public Limited Company’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.4% of Syneos Health Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ICON Public Limited Company -0.16% 1.46% 16.14% 12.52% 13.42% 20.87% Syneos Health Inc. 1.79% -0.72% 11.04% 0.24% 5.34% 29.83%

For the past year ICON Public Limited Company was less bullish than Syneos Health Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors ICON Public Limited Company beats Syneos Health Inc.

ICON Public Limited Company, a contract research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies. Its clinical development services comprise product development planning, strategic consulting, study protocol preparation, clinical pharmacology, pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic analysis, clinical research center, investigator site, patient recruitment, study monitoring and data collection, case report form preparation, statistical analysis, patient safety and risk-based monitoring, clinical data management, strategic analysis and data operation, regulatory consulting, and medical reporting and pharmacovigilance services. The companyÂ’s clinical development services also comprise interactive response technologies, electronic endpoint adjudication, medical imaging, adaptive trial design and execution, medical device and biosimilar trial, functional, strategic resourcing, sample analyses, safety testing, microbiology, custom flow cytometry, biomarker development, bioanalysis, immunoassay development, patient registries, outcomes research, health economics, market access and commercialization, drug price consulting, and healthcare and scientific communication services, as well as research trials for US government agencies, electronic transmission of test results, and electronic patient reported outcomes. ICON Public Limited Company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Syneos Health, Inc. operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers a range of services spanning Phase I to Phase IV of clinical development, including full-service global studies, as well as individual service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercialization services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and healthcare industries, which include outsourced selling solutions, public relations and advertising solutions, and consulting related services. Its customers include small, mid-sized, and large companies in the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. The company was formerly known as INC Research Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Syneos Health, Inc. in January 2018. Syneos Health, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.