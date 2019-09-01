Reviewing iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (ICLK)’s and Inuvo Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV)’s results

As Marketing Services businesses, iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) and Inuvo Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited 4 1.05 N/A -0.63 0.00 Inuvo Inc. 1 0.18 N/A -0.22 0.00

In table 1 we can see iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited and Inuvo Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited and Inuvo Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited 0.00% -29% -16.7% Inuvo Inc. 0.00% -58.6% -22.4%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited is 1.5 while its Current Ratio is 1.5. Meanwhile, Inuvo Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.5 while its Quick Ratio is 0.5. iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Inuvo Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited and Inuvo Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited 0 0 1 3.00 Inuvo Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited is $8, with potential upside of 155.59%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited and Inuvo Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0.7% and 12.4% respectively. Insiders held 1.48% of iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 6.8% of Inuvo Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited 0.59% -9.5% -9.97% -38.75% -41.86% 1.78% Inuvo Inc. -5.2% -29.91% -80.41% -76% -56.03% -73.08%

For the past year iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited has 1.78% stronger performance while Inuvo Inc. has -73.08% weaker performance.

Summary

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited beats Inuvo Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company offers mobile audience solutions, which are non-search engine marketing solutions designed to identify, engage, and activate audience on mobile apps, and monitor and measure the results of online marketing activities on such channels; and other solutions that focuses on identifying, engaging, and activating audience on non-mobile app content distribution channels comprising PC banner displays, PC video advertisements, and search engine marketing, as well as technology development services. It sells its solutions by entering into marketing campaign contracts with marketers or marketing agencies. The company was formerly known as Optimix Media Asia Limited and changed its name to iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited in March 2017. iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Quarry Bay, Hong Kong.

Inuvo, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet advertising technology and digital publishing company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Partner Network, and Owned and Operated Network. The company offers SearchLinks, a platform that delivers ads to digital publisher Webpages and apps using natural language technology to identify a siteÂ’s content, subject matter, and context. It also provides ValidClick, software as a service and delivery platform that offers a pay-per-click solution where advertisements are targeted to consumers based on content and behaviors; MYAP, an online affiliate management solution that provides advertisers to sign up, manage, and track the activities of publishers; and A LOT, a branded Web property with content developed, edited, and published by ALOT in categories comprising health, finance, travel, entertainment, careers, education, and automotive. Inuvo, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Little Rock, Arkansas.